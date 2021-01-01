Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs Portugal, France vs Germany updates, news and TV reaction

We're moments away from the teams emerging for the national anthems in Budapest but a final word on Cristiano Ronaldo before we get stuck in to the formalities - and this one isn't even about his record-breaking skills.

In his pre-match press conference, the striker took his seat as normal, before spying two bottles of Coca-Cola next to a water bottle, eying the former pair with obvious distaste.

Like a bronzed, musclebound Jamie Oliver, he dismissed them by moving them away from his perch, before shaking the water at the attended journalists and imploring them to be more healthy.

It was a surprisingly bizarre beat, and you can read about that one here too.