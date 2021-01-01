Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Finland vs Russia, Turkey vs Wales, Italy vs Switzerland updates, news and TV reaction

Finland can book their place in the round of 16 with a win against Russia, who need to bounce back from their defeat to Belgium with a final fixture against Denmark on the horizon.

Finland boss Markku Kanerva is hoping his side will be fully focused despite still reeling from the trauma of witnessing Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest before completing their 1-0 victory against Denmark on matchday one.



“Certainly it will remain in our minds, even after the tournament," he has said. "Maybe we will be able to appreciate the (Denmark) win even more.

“But it is not an easy task for all of us to concentrate only on football because there were bigger things than football in play.

“We want to be fully focused for the match against Russia. We’re still on the road.”

His opposite number, Stanislav Cherchesov of Russia, has added: "Finland have just beaten Denmark; they are a tough, organised team. They defend deep and are dangerous on the counter. We'll have to do our best to break them down and avoid giving them chances on the break."