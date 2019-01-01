Emiliano Sala missing plane: Cardiff & Nantes await news amid 'genuine concern' for striker

“A friend told me, I did not know anything, no-one has called me, either from Cardiff or Nantes. I’m in Rosario, I’m desperate, I hope everything goes well,”Channel 5 News in Argentina has spoken to the player's parents.

“I last spoke to him on Sunday. He has only played in France and he was happy for this chance.”



His mother, Mercedes, added: “The plane is from the President of Cardiff City FC, they informed us that the plane had disappeared and that they were looking for it.”