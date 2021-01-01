East Bengal 0-1 Mumbai City: Mourtada Fall on target as the Islanders edge out Red and Golds

FULL TIME!
East Bengal 0-1 Mumbai City
Mumbai City FC edged out East Bengal 1-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Friday at the Tilak Maidan.
Mourtada Fall scored the only goal of the match in the 27th minute from Hugo Boumous' cross to seal crucial three points for the Islanders. The Red and Golds dominated proceedings in the second half but failed to find an equaliser as their unbeaten run comes to an end.
Mumbai City extend their lead at the top of the ISL table to give points after today's match while East Bengal remained on the 10th position.
87' Harmanpreet's header just goes wide!
85' Scott Neville's shot fails to Amrinder
83' Mumbai City - Substitution
83' East Bengal - Substitution
79' Narayan's cross drops on the roof of the net
Cooling break!
74' Pilkington shoots wide!
70' Mumbai City - Substitution
64' Fox's header goes inches wide!
63' East Bengal - Substitution
61' Mumbai City - Substitution
60' Pilkington fails to test Amrinder
57' Debjit makes crucial save
East Bengal showing intent
46' East Bengal - Substitution
Second half!
HALF-TIME
East Bengal 0-1 Mumbai CityThe Islanders lead by a goal to nil at half time. Stay tuned for more action in the second.
45+1' Boumous misses a sitter
East Bengal look eager for an equaliser
35' Pilkington's header straight to Amrinder
Cooling break!
27' GOAL! East Bengal 0-1 Mumbai City
Mourtada Fall gives Islanders the leadGoddard curls in a corner which Boumous meets inside the box and floats in a cross again and Mourtada Fall heads the ball into the net. The defender was unmarked.
27' Narayan makes crucial interception
East Bengal yet to pose any real threat
16' Maghoma shoots wide
14' Boumous misses a sitter!
12' Rowllin's effort straight to Debjit
3' Le Fondre's shot goes wide!
KICK-OFF!
Milestone for Narayan Das
Le Fondre vs Fowler
Unbeaten streaks!
Sergio Lobera makes three changes
Two changes in EB lineup
Team news!
Bright benched, Le Fondre starts for Mumbai
