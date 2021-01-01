Chennaiyin 0-0 Odisha - Steven Taylor and co. register first clean sheet of the season

88 - Odisha found wanting
2021-01-10T13:19:41Z
in the final third again...Jerry takes the ball forward with the Chennaiyin defence backing away from him. The winger tries to play Diego in behind with a through-ball into the box but the pass is overhit and runs out of play.
83 - Pressure on Odisha
2021-01-10T13:13:10Z
Chennaiyin are relentless in their pursuit of the opening goal, which also looks like it will end up as the match-winner. There have been 24 fouls in this game so far and it has not made for pleasant viewing.
75 - Lightning quick counter
2021-01-10T13:04:43Z
Deigo's shot from inside the box finds Kaith who then launches a quick break for Chennaiyin. His long throw finds Chhangte on the left flank who dribbles forward and then squares the ball in an attempt to find Isma in the middle but his pass is intercepted. Need to do better.
71 - Rahim hits the post!
2021-01-10T13:01:52Z
What a glorious chance for the Machans. The Odisha defence gets easily done by a ball over the top down the right flank. Rahim gets to it inside the box and his effort from a narrow angle hits the post and goes out!
69 - Crucial change for Odisha
2021-01-10T12:59:50Z
Manuel Onwu has replaced Daniel on the field for Odisha as Baxter looks to add more firepower to his team's attack which has looked blunt today.
62 - Odisha hold on
2021-01-10T12:50:41Z
Alexander tackles Rahim from behind to stop Chennaiyin from launching a quick counter. Odisha are doing everything they can to deny Chennaiyin the opening goal. And the Machans do look more likely to take the lead.
54 - Jerry goes solo!
2021-01-10T12:44:57Z
Jerry bamboozles Thapa with his silky footwork on the right side of the box. The winger dribbles to the byline skipping past multiple challenges but takes it too far as the ball crosses the byline and the linesman spots it before awarding a goal kick to Chennaiyin. Nearly!
SECOND-HALF
2021-01-10T12:34:40Z
Chennaiyin 0-0 OdishaChennayin have had plenty of chances to score but the scores are level at the break. The second-half is now underway...
HALF-TIME
2021-01-10T12:21:18Z
Chennaiyin on topReagan delivers an excellent low cross towards the near post from the right flank for Jakub who tries to flick the ball into the net but the keeper makes a good save. The referee blows the half-time whistle and Chennaiyin will be wondering how the scores are still level.
45 - Chance for Chennaiyin
2021-01-10T12:17:55Z
Jakub lays the ball off for Rahim who attempts a first-time effort from the edge of the box. Arshdeep dives to his left to make a decent save.
42 - OFFSIDE!
2021-01-10T12:14:04Z
A terrific decision from the linesman ad Deigo is flagged offside after he heads the ball into the net. A fantastic pass from Cole allowed the forward to get in behind the defence but he moves too early.
40 - Tempo drops
2021-01-10T12:11:27Z
The tempo of the game has suffered as a result of teams getting cautious with their push forward. Both defences are standing firm and the teams seem to want to head into the break with the scores level.
32 - Even-steven
2021-01-10T12:04:54Z
Chennaiyin have had the better chances but Odisha haven't made it easy for the Machans. Zero shots on target in the first half-hour.
27 - Thapa into the empty stands
2021-01-10T11:59:32Z
Chennaiyin on top at the moment and Laszlo's men are pushing players forward to score the opening goal. Thapa meets the ball inside the box from a corner-kick but shoots over!
21 - Chhangte shoots
2021-01-10T11:53:25Z
but shoots wide...Chhangte picks up the ball on the left flank, dribbles in and tries to curl a left-footed effort into the top corner but ends up sending the ball into the stands.
17 - Big chance for Chennaiyin!
2021-01-10T11:52:09Z
Tratt concedes a foul at the edge of the box and Fatkhullo whips the resultant set-piece into the box from the left side of the box. Sabia gets his head to the ball but sends his effort just over the bar!
14 - Chance for Chhangte!
2021-01-10T11:45:29Z
Taylor gifts the ball to Thapa with a poor pass out from the back. The midfielder quickly finds Chhangte to his left who cuts in and attempts a strike with his fight foot. The shot flies just wide!
9 - Diego offside
2021-01-10T11:41:34Z
Tratt tries to release Diego in behind the Chennaiyin defence who are persisting with a very high line in the early stages of this game. The Brazilian has been flagged offside before he continues to dribble into the box.
5 - Fast start
2021-01-10T11:37:29Z
No real threat at either end but the teams have kept the ball moving quickly and there has been an intent to score goals.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-10T11:27:52Z
Chennaiyin 0-0 OdishaThe game is underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, a venue at which Chennaiyin have never won a match. Can today be different?
Dangerous Diego!
2021-01-10T11:23:51Z
A terrific hat-trick performance from Diego Mauricio helped Odisha beat Kerala Blasters win their first game of the season. More Brazilian flair tonight?
Team news
2021-01-10T11:17:30Z
Chennaiyin's Rafael Crivellaro out for the season
— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 10, 2021
Can Chennaiyin get their first win against Odisha today? #ISL #CFCOFC pic.twitter.com/jATBcTr4sL
Chennaiyin vs Odisha
2021-01-10T11:14:06Z
After a poor display in the 1-4 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad, Chennaiyin are up against Odisha recently picked up their first win of the season against Kerala Blasters. Neither team has had a great season so far and will be desperate to get three points in the bag.