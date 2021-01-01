Chennaiyin vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL in real-time...

Chances for a draw?
These two teams have faced each other 18 times and there has never been a goalless draw. FC Goa have won nine games while Chennaiyin were the victors on eight occasions and one game ended as a draw.
No room for errors tonightChennaiyin are eighth on the points table with 17 points from 17 games and mathematically in the hunt for a spot in the knockout rounds of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season. FC Goa are in a much better position, placed fourth with 23 points and a game in hand over their playoff rivals.