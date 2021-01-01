Chennaiyin 1-1 Mumbai City: The Marina Machans ride Isma strike to hold the Islanders

hold FC to a 1-1 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

CFC began the match on an attacking note but Mumbai City FC then controlled most of the possession creating plenty of chances. Bartholomew Ogbeche (21') broke the deadlock for the Islanders in the first-half as they continued to impose thread on their opponents. Chennaiyin FC, however, returned with plenty of intent in the second-half as Isma (76') scored from the spot to put the game on level terms. Chennaiyin FC was awarded the penalty, courtesy of a poor challenge from Ahmed Jahouh, inside the box.



By the virtue of the result, Mumbai City FC remain at the top of table while Chennaiyin FC are at the fifth spot.