Chennaiyin 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Marina Machans, Mariners play out a goalless draw

FULL TIME!
Chennaiyin 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan play out a exciting goalless draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Tuesday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.
Both sides got their fair share of chances to break the deadlock but some solid defending on either end kept the scoreline unchanged after 90 minutes.
ATK Mohun Bagan climb up to the top of the table and end the year at the summit with 17 points from eight matches. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, remain on the seventh position with 10 points from eight matches.
94' Fatkhullo's free-kick dips over crossbar.
Chennaiyin - Substitution.
Added time: 6 minutes.
ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution.
Chennaiyin - Substitution.
Roy Krishna fails to keep header on target!
84' Prabir Das' cross fails to find a teammate!
79' Reagan Singh so close!
78' Roy Krishna shot gets blocked.
Cooling break!
Chennaiyin - Substitution.
ATK Mohun Bagan- Substitution.
66' Top save from Arindam!
Pronay Halder booked!
59' Jakub fails to keep his shot on target
Rock solid defense on either side of the pitch.
50' Chhangte comes close but Arindam gets a late touch!
SECOND HALF!
HALF-TIME!
Chennaiyin 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan.It's all square at half time as both teams fail to score the first goal despite getting quite a few chances.
Added time: 2 minutes.
40' McHugh takes a shot from distance
Cooling break!
28' Williams' attempt goes just wide!
20' Roy Krishna hits the side net!
15' End to end action!
8' Chhangte comes close to score!
5' Crivellaro should have broken the deadlock!
KICK-OFF
Chennaiyin need to score goals.
Habas' men have scored in every game
ATK Mohun Bagan in red hot form!
Team news!
Reagan returns, ATK Mohun Bagan unchanged
