Champions League LIVE: PSG vs Man City, Porto vs Liverpool, Real Madrid vs Sheriff & all matchday action

AND WE'RE OFF!!!!

2021-09-28T19:00:00Z

Guardiola: 'The players are too excited!'

2021-09-28T18:48:27Z

Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "What a pleasure to be here.

"I thought about making more changes but this kind of game, the players won't be tired because they're so excited. The trip was comfortable, the hotel is magnificent, the city is so nice. No complaints. We have got five days until the game in Anfield.

"They [PSG's stars] are too good to control all the game. We have an idea with a game we want to do and we'll try."

Klopp on Alexander-Arnold: 'It does not look great for the Man City game'

2021-09-28T18:36:28Z

Jurgen Klopp told reporters about defender Trent Alexander-Arnold being absent for tonight's game against Porto: "Unfortunately shortly after training he went in early and we did a further assessment. "He is out for today for sure and it does not look great for the Manchester City game as well.

"He thought it was tight but it is a little bit more than that. "It’s always a question of fresh legs or rhythm we decided this time for rhythm. Normally you have to rotate but in this situation we don’t have to the boys can go again."

It's time for a new era... 🐐

2021-09-28T18:30:10Z

How fitting that Lionel Messi has been paired against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, eh? Football's the best of the unscripted.

Team news: Real Madrid vs Sheriff

2021-09-28T18:20:18Z

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Gutierrez; Camavinga, Casemiro, Valverde; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Sheriff XI: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Thill, Addo; Traore, Kolovos, Castaneda; Yakhshiboev

Team news: Porto vs Liverpool

2021-09-28T18:20:04Z

Porto XI: Costa, Corona, Pepe, Marcano, Zaidu, Oliveira, Uribe, Otavio, Díaz, Taremi, Martinez

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Jota, Mane

Team news: PSG vs Man City

2021-09-28T18:17:48Z

PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Verratti, Herrera, Gueye, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish

Hello and welcome to today's Champions League matchday blog!

2021-09-28T18:15:52Z

The Champions League has returned, and we've got a jam-packed evening full of some excellent fixtures: PSG vs Manchester City, AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid, Porto vs Liverpool, Real Madrid vs Sheriff.

Hang tight for team news!