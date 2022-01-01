Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Inter vs Liverpool & RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich in first leg of last-16 ties

GOAL brings you live updates from the first leg of the last-16 Champions League ties featuring Inter vs Liverpool and Salzburg vs Bayern

Updated
Comments (0)
Diogo Jota Liverpool 2021-22
Getty Images

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-02-16T18:45:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!

One of those European nights, eh? We've missed you dearly - but it's official, the UEFA Champions League is back up and running once more!

Yesterday saw double-delights for Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain - and now, it's the turn of four more continental heavyweights to put their best foot forward for the quarter-finals.

Strap yourselves in!