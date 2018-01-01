Champions League last 16 draw live: Man Utd, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona & more in knockouts fate

This is what they're playing for..
Who will get their hands on it?
Manchester City and Barcelona are among the favourites, but holders Real Madrid's chances have lengthened.
⭐️ Under half an hour to go! ⭐️
Just under half an hour to go until things get started.
Here are the seeding pots:
⚽️ Group Winners ⚽️
Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Juventus
Man City
PSG
Porto
Real Madrid
⚽️ Group Runners-up ⚽️
Ajax
Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Lyon
Man Utd
Roma
Schalke
Tottenham
And remember: teams cannot play teams from the same group or the same association.
📝 STAT ATTACK! 📝
One for Spurs fans to ponder..
⚪️ Of all 16 sides to qualify for the last 16, Tottenham were the only side to have a negative goal difference in the group stage (-1) – they are the first side to qualify for the last 16 with a negative goal difference since Roma in 2015-16.
Will Neymar be dancing after the draw?
#MondayMotivation ❓#UCLdraw coming up at 12:00 CET 🕺 pic.twitter.com/nkta3BfXSJ— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 17, 2018
🤔 What did we learn from the group stage?
⚽️ A fourth successive CL title may be beyond Real Madrid.
⚽️ Borussia Dortmund & Ajax are serious contenders.
⚽️ Even with Ronaldo, Juve still lack that cutting edge.
📝 Stat Attack! 📝
⚽️ Robert Lewandowski topped the goalscoring charts in the 2018-19 group stage (8 goals); this is the lowest top-scoring player in a UCL group stage since 2012-13, when Burak Yilmaz & Cristiano Ronaldo both netted six goals.
And there's more!
Of course, it can be easy to get swept up in all the excitement of the Champions League, but there is another draw on today as well.
The last 32 of the Europa League will learn their fate an hour after the Champions League draw, with things scheduled to kick off at 12pm GMT (7am ET)
📅 When will the CL last 16 take place?
The first leg of the round of 16 stage will be played from February 12-20, and the second legs will be played from March 5-13.
📝 Stat Attack!
🇳🇱 Ajax are the first Dutch side to progress to the Champions League knockout stage since PSV in 2015-16. No Dutch side have made it to the quarter-finals since PSV in 2006-07.
Will Erik ten Hag's men emulate Louis van Gaal and the heroes of 1995?
Mourinho isn't worried anyway...
“You look forward to Monday, I don’t,” Jose Mourinho told MUTV ahead of the draw. “Really it’s not something that keeps me with an eye on the television..."
⏳Just an hour to go until the draw gets started!
The draw is set to get under way at 11am GMT (6am ET).
Excited yet? 😍
📝 Stat Attack!
🦁 There are more English clubs in the last 16 than from any other nation (4), which was also the case last season (5).
Those four teams are: Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham.
No English team has won the Champions League since Chelsea in 2012. Will one of them go all the way this year?
So who can get who then?
The aforementioned draw restrictions mean that certain teams can avoid certain others.
Let's break that down.
⚽️ Group Winners ⚽️
Barcelona's possible opponents: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Schalke
Bayern Munich's possible opponents: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Tottenham
Borussia Dortmund's possible opponents: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Tottenham
Juventus' possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Schalke, Tottenham
Man City's possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Schalke
PSG's possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Man Utd, Roma, Schalke, Tottenham
Porto's possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Tottenham
Real Madrid's possible opponents: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Schalke, Tottenham
⚽️ Group Runners-up ⚽️
Ajax's possible opponents: Barcelona, Dortmund, Juventus, Man City, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid's possible opponents: Bayern Munich, Juventus, Man City, PSG, Porto
Liverpool's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid
Lyon's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid
Man Utd's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid
Roma's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Man City, PSG, Porto
Schalke's possible opponents: Barcelona, Juventus, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid
Tottenham's possible opponents: Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Juventus, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid
How does the draw work?
Essentially, the draw involves drawing a team from Pot 1 (group winners) against a team from Pot 2 (group runners-up).
However, there are a few points to note:
✋ A team cannot be drawn against another team from their group.
✋ A team cannot be drawn against another team from the same country/association.
🤔 Which teams are in the last 16?
Who is in the hat?
As the name suggests, 16 teams have progressed to the knockout stage of the Champions League, so who are they?
There are two seeding pots - one populated by group winners and the other made up of group runners-up.
⚽️ Group Winners ⚽️
Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Juventus
Man City
PSG
Porto
Real Madrid
⚽️ Group Runners-up ⚽️
Ajax
Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Lyon
Man Utd
Roma
Schalke
Tottenham
The Champions League last 16 draw is here 🏆
Stick around for the latest updates
Greetings and salutations! You are most welcome to Goal's live coverage of today's Champions League last 16 draw.
We'll be bringing you everything you need to know about the draw as well as all the news as it happens, so stick around!