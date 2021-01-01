Live Blog

Bengaluru 1-2 FC Goa: The Gaurs knock the Blues out of the playoff race

FC Goa put the pressure on Hyderabad and NorthEast United in the race to the play-offs

Full time: Bengaluru 1-2 FC Goa

2021-02-21T13:28:20Z

Bengaluru are out of the play-off race

FC Goa edge Bengaluru 2-1 in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Fatorda stadium, on Sunday.

Hesitation from Erik Paartalu saw Glan Martins set up Igor Angulo (20') for his 12th goal of the season before Redeem Tlang (23') doubled the lead with his first in FC Goa colours. Although Goa looked more likely to score another in the second half, there were no more goals following Suresh Singh's (33') first ISL strike. 

The result has boosted Goa's chances of making the top four as they now move third with 30 points from 19 games. Bengaluru, left with 22 points with a game to go, will not be able to gather enough points to keep themselves in the reckoning for a play-off spot for the first time in the club history.

90+1' - Save after save

2021-02-21T13:18:40Z

Seven minutes added time announced

Brilliant save by Gurpreet as the ball came off the side netting, and off the corner again the Bengaluru goalkeeper literally scooped the ball from his goal. Then Paartalu puts his body on the line to block Donachie who was set up by a lovely backheel by Devendra, after Gurpreet denied one more of Ali's attempts on goal with his head

87' - Bengaluru subsitution

2021-02-21T13:16:58Z

Xisco OFF, Edmund ON

Xisco is yet to play a full game for Bengaluru this season but he's had his contributions in this match with his set-piece deliveries that unfortunately haven't ended up in the back of the net

84' - Goa changes

2021-02-21T13:14:02Z

Tripple change by Ferrando

Tlang OUT, Amarjit ON
Angulo OUT, Ishan ON
Glan OUT, Princeton ON

83' - Contrasting halves

2021-02-21T13:12:55Z

Looked like Bengaluru suffered a bit from putting their focus on Noguera in the first half. Or, maybe the plan did work to an extent, although Noguera has showed his brilliance with a few good passes in the second half. Paartalu with a vital interception to prevent Tlang from finding Noguera in the box now. It was Erik all over the defense in the first half

73' - Goa substitution

2021-02-21T13:03:11Z

Seriton OFF, Ali ON

Bengaluru too had another change before the last couple of chances that befell Goa as Pratik came on in place of Bheke

71' - This game is far from over

2021-02-21T13:00:44Z

Goa are getting closer by the minute for now. Noguera forcing a fingertip save from Gurpeet with a shot from distance, a minute before almost setting up Tlang for a second as he was blocked by Pratik in the box

67' - Goa go close

2021-02-21T12:55:57Z

A nice curling delivery by Bedia after Ashique's foul on Devendra offered Goa an opportunity from a set-piece. Donachie misses as Gurpreet claims the delivery

65' - Goa substitution

2021-02-21T12:54:46Z

Romario OFF, Devendra ON

One change at either side. Romario has done absolutely splendidly this season for the Gaurs

63' - Bengaluru subsitution

2021-02-21T12:52:41Z

Dimas ON, Udanta OFF

It doesn't appear as though Udanta is happy to be taken off. But Bengaluru have their plans in place with Dimas back in action post his mid-season quarantine period

Chhetri leaps as high as Donachie

2021-02-21T12:51:18Z

The India international goes for the header but clips Goa defender Donachie nearly at the same height in the air. Ashique and Romario the only two to be booked in this match so far

55' - Angulo misses!

2021-02-21T12:45:07Z

Igor Angulo once again doing well, like he has done so many times this season, to beat the off-side flag as he got at the end of Noguera's lob but not able to put it past Gurpreet. Flicked wide

Second half teams

2021-02-21T12:39:06Z

Both these teams have done comparatively well in the second half, not to forget those late goals scored by Goa's Ishan Pandita. Although Ferrando will be hoping of that situation not to arise again as they are already struggling to keep clean sheets this season

Second half underway

2021-02-21T12:33:31Z

Goa lead Bengaluru 2-1. No half-time changes

Half-time!

2021-02-21T12:19:16Z

It's Bengaluru trailing Goa by a goal but boy they did look like scoring in any minute towards the end of the first half. Dheeraj continuing to feel uncomfortable in between the sticks for Goa, Angulo making the best of the few touches he has had, an alert Glan setting him up. Tlang made it 2-0 before Suresh pulled one back for Bengaluru

44' - So close again

2021-02-21T12:14:56Z

Bengaluru could have well been in the lead by now

Dheeraj gives himself marks this time for getting well behind the slight glancing header by Chhetri off another free-kick by Xisco!

42' - Off the bar!

2021-02-21T12:13:02Z

Bengaluru miss again

Xisco sent in a curling free-kick as Cleiton climbed above Dheeraj's reach to head the ball on to the horizontal after Ivan was the man who fouled Udanta to concede the set-piece that Goa are so susceptible against

39' - Bengaluru are knocking

2021-02-21T12:10:10Z

Ashique's cross from the left left Chhetri slightly off foot by the challenge from Saviour and with the ball still in play, Xisco heads wide a free header after the cross was whipped in by Udanta from the right

33' - Bengaluru have pulled one back!

2021-02-21T12:03:47Z

Suresh scores with aplomb

Right after the water break - Suresh goes on by himself as if there were no defenders at all! Skips past on the left side after a through pass by Cleiton and fires it into the top right side of Dheeraj's goal from a rather acute angle.
 
30' - Seriton with a vital tackle

2021-02-21T12:01:56Z

A good build up one-two play with Chhetri as Cleiton was looking for a blue shirt from the left but for a strong timely challenge by Serition. Goa lead by two goals to nil at the water break

Dheeraj is saved by the Goa forwards

2021-02-21T11:55:53Z

It could have been 1-1 just before Goa doubled their lead as Dheeraj had played the ball right into the feet of Chhetri but only to make amends by diving in time, as the Indian national team skipper was just about lining up for a shot. Just a tad bit late to react or perhaps he wasn't even expecting it

23' - Goa up by 2-0

2021-02-21T11:52:43Z

Redeem Tlang scores

Romario does just enough to put the ball on the platter for Tlang who finds the bottom right corner in his second start for Goa since the game in which he was sent off against Mumbai City earlier in the season
 
20 - Angulo scores!

2021-02-21T11:51:20Z

Goa lead

It doesn't take many touches for Angulo to score. Erik Paartalu was guilty of letting Glan steal the ball off'f his feet and Angulo was sent through to do the needful
 
18' - Romario forces a corner from Gurpreet

2021-02-21T11:49:01Z

Went straight for goal from the right side and Goa not able to do much from the resultant corner however. It did take the Bengaluru goalkeeper by surprise, the shot from distance

13' - Even play so far

2021-02-21T11:44:06Z

No more clear cut chances created by either side in the last few minutes. Goa are probably missing the creativity of Ortiz a bit as the Spaniard sits out of the tie due to an injury. However, Noguera is the man to look out for today

Ferrando backs Dheeraj

2021-02-21T11:39:28Z

It has to be noted that goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz is still with the Gaurs until the end of the season, only waiting to join another side after the club has failed to extend his contract. While the Goa coach has often been asked about the mistakes of Dheeraj. 

"Dheeraj is our goalkeeper and it's most important to support him. At the end of the season, if I'm not happy or the club is not happy, maybe it's necessary (for Dheeraj) to change the club," he has said before the game. The former U-17 World Cupper has signed a three-year-deal at the club.

5' - Dheeraj spills it

2021-02-21T11:36:03Z

Mistakes in goal are not letting Dheeraj as he spills a long throw but he has Seriton to thank for clearing the ball off the line

4' - First close call

2021-02-21T11:35:12Z

Gurpreet needing to pounce on the ball there as Romario was rushing on to the ball. There were a few early openings too by the two sides. Suresh's attempt to find Chhetri in the box was blocked by the Goa backline while Fran was at hand to deal with Saviour's delivery from the left

Kick-off at Fatorda!

2021-02-21T11:31:36Z

This match up has always set the stage on fire and you can expect the same today!

Must win for Bengaluru

2021-02-21T11:20:47Z

It's a do or die match for Naushad Moosa's Bengaluru FC who picked a stunning 4-2 win over Mumbai City in their last game. But with Goa tied on points Hyderabad and NorthEast United, Juan Ferrando's men too cannot afford a slip-up

TEAM NEWS!

2021-02-21T11:18:30Z

Bheke, Ashique, Dimas are back for the Blues; and captain Edu Bedia for Goa