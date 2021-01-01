Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Bengaluru FC: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

The two Indian outfits kick off Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup...

Updated
Comments (0)
GFX Roy Krishna Sunil Chhetri ATK Mohun Bagan Bengaluru FC
ISL/Goal

KICK-OFF

2021-08-18T11:00:23Z

ATK Mohun Bagan in their traditional green and maroon stripes

The Blues in white kick things off at the Maldives national football stadium

The all-Indian clash

2021-08-18T10:54:40Z

ATKMB vs BFC

Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the 2021 AFC Cup clash between Indian Super League (ISL) rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC

The Blues join the Mariners

2021-08-18T10:44:49Z

Bengaluru FC's 1-0 win over Club Eagles of Maldives in 2021 AFC Cup play-offs on Sunday have placed the Blues in Group D alongside ATK Mohun Bagan (India), Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and Maziya S&RC (Maldives).