ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Bengaluru FC: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

KICK-OFF
2021-08-18T11:00:23Z
ATK Mohun Bagan in their traditional green and maroon stripesThe Blues in white kick things off at the Maldives national football stadium
TEAM NEWS
2021-08-18T10:57:10Z
Hugo Boumous makes his ATKMB debut
𝗔𝗧𝗞 𝗠𝗼𝗵𝘂𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗻 𝘃𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗿𝘂 𝗙𝗖— Goal India (@Goal_India) August 18, 2021
Hugo Boumous makes his debut for the #Mariners 💪#ATKMBvBFC #AFCCup2021 pic.twitter.com/eJoQ3ZKIHQ
The all-Indian clash
2021-08-18T10:54:40Z
ATKMB vs BFCHello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the 2021 AFC Cup clash between Indian Super League (ISL) rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC
The Blues join the Mariners
2021-08-18T10:44:49Z
Bengaluru FC's 1-0 win over Club Eagles of Maldives in 2021 AFC Cup play-offs on Sunday have placed the Blues in Group D alongside ATK Mohun Bagan (India), Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and Maziya S&RC (Maldives).