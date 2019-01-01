Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Egypt visit Comoros, Ghana take on Sao Tome

The match between Comoros and Egypt is also underway
KiCKOFF 👌🏼— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) November 18, 2019
🇪🇬 🇰🇲#TotalAFCONQ2021 pic.twitter.com/DKAkmKyZfN
We are underway in Sao Tome
KICK OFF - It’s underway at the National Stadium:— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-0 🇬🇭 Ghana #BringBackTheLove #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/yWCY7fCNXx
Sao Tome vs Ghana
They are out of the tunnel.#AFCON2021Q #BringBackTheLove #SaoTomeVGhana pic.twitter.com/WfWVY2DC8w— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
Later today, Kenya will play Togo
Here is Kenya's Omollo in his own words
Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Togo's preparation can counter home advantage – Kenya's Omollo https://t.co/jKFqrgyg9s pic.twitter.com/pL995zv36R— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) November 18, 2019
Comoros top Group G log
Starting XI: Sao Tome vs Ghana
Sào Tomé's line up against the Black Stars.#AFCON2021Q #BlackStars#BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/oF5DmcZzRj— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
Black Stars' Starting 11 against Sào Tomé.— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
Kick off is at 13:00 GMT#AFCON2021Q #BlackStars #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/zsbx2uHYkO
Egypt starting XI vs Comoros
Starting XI 🙌🏻— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) November 18, 2019
🇪🇬🇰🇲#TotalAFCONQ2021 #ThePharaohs pic.twitter.com/qngXguZaEl
Comoros vs Egypt
Afcon 2021 live!Hi everyone, welcome to Monday's live coverage of Afcon 2021 qualifiers. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again this afternoon.