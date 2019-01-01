Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Egypt host Kenya in Group G

Surely Kenya shouldn't have let Egypt score so easily...
HALF-TIME
GOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!!
Egypt take the lead through Kharaba
42' Egypt 1-0 Kenya
Mohamed Kharaba simple tap in after a horrendous back pass from Eric Marcelo Ouma#AFCON2021Q
More problems for Kenya
Kenya's Harambee Stars are really finding themselves up against it in Alexandria; keeper Matasi has already been injured and replaced by Ian Otieno, and now winger Timbe is the latest to be subbed after picking up a knock.
Can Kimanzi's troops ride out the storm?#Afcon2021Q
Egypt in control of the match
Kenya to rue missed chances?
Great attacking #EgyKen #AFCON2021Q #AFCON2021
Otieno has done well for Kenya so far...
Huge blow for Kenya as Ian Otieno replaces Matasi
Egypt 0 - 0 Kenya #WalkWithSagini #AFCON2021Q
SCORE UPDATES
7' Mozambique 0-0 Rwanda;
12' Egypt 0-0 Kenya;
9' Togo 0-0 Comoros
Early change for Kenya as Matasi is forced out with an injury
#AFCON2021Q
We are underway!
Omollo interview with Goal
Posta Rangers head coach Sammy Omollo feels Kenya will struggle against Egypt in their 2021 Afcon qualifier.
Harambee Stars are currently in the North African country preparing to play the hosts on Thursday night. The former Kenya defender states the preparations have not been good for the Francis Kimanzi-led side and it might affect their game.
Read the story here.
Kimanzi interview ahead of Egypt vs Kenya clash
Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has challenged his players to stand up and take the battle to Egypt when the two sides clash in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
The Kenyan side left the country on Sunday night to Cairo via Dubai in a long 16-hour flight and will also need to travel by road to Alexandria, with the Group G opener slated for the Borg El Arab Stadium.
Read our story here.
Starting XI: Egypt vs Kenya
Kenya won one and lost two in Egypt during the Afcon, can they avoid a third defeat on North African soil here?
