DJALMA SHOOTS!!
Tunisia at Afcon finals
In their own words: Tunisia v Angola
🗣: "We're going to play every game like a final." - Kechrida— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) June 24, 2019
Will Angola keep up with this Tunisia determination? #AFCON2019 https://t.co/lgzaRJRw3N pic.twitter.com/k0ZHrtOIuj
CHANCE!!
We are underway
KICK OFF | The match Tunisia - Angola has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #TUNANG pic.twitter.com/NeC8TwrLeT— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 24, 2019
Angola starting XI vs Tunisia
DIRECTO: XI Angola: Tony, Paizo, Bastos, Massunguna, Bruno Gaspar, Herenilson, Stelvio, Mateus, Djalma Campos, Fredy Ribeiro, Wilson Eduardo. #CAN2019— José Luis Cotobal Rodriguez (@joseluisatletim) June 24, 2019
Tunisia starting XI vs Angola
Tunisia 🇹🇳 starting XI:— Kofi 🇬🇭 #AFCON2019 (@KofiAsiedu_) June 24, 2019
Farouk Ben Mustapha (GK)
Rami Bedoui
Dylan Bronn
Yassine Meriah
Oussama Haddadi
Ghaylene Chalaali
Wadji Kechrida
Elyes Skhiri
Naim Sliti
Youssef Msakni (C)
Wahbi Khazri#TotalAFCON2019 #TUNANG
Players arrival
There they are!👋🤛🇦🇴— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 24, 2019
With focus mode on😎✅#TotalAFCON2019? pic.twitter.com/kH5zx4TbIU
Tunisia v Angola
Our live coverage of Monday's Afcon 2019 action continuesOur focus is now on the Tunisia v Angola match. Both sides are already warming up and getting ready for the encounter...
Not the best of starts for Bafana, but credit to Cote d'Ivoire
FT: Cote d'Ivoire 🇨🇮 1-0 🇿🇦 South Africa— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 24, 2019
Jonathan Kodjia strike in the 64th minute is enough to earn Cote d'Ivoire all three points against South Africa.#AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/yFuVKvNHVd
Full-time stats: The Elephants v Bafana Bafana
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #CIVRSA pic.twitter.com/9EYX40xTGr— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 24, 2019
FULL-TIME
We've come to the end of our first match this evening. Bafana Bafana have gone down to Cote d'Ivoire in what was a very tough encounter for Stuart Baxter's side.
Kodjia's goal was enough at the end of the day, and the Ivorians would be happy with the three points.
Time running out for Bafana
CLOSE!!
FREE-KICK COTE D'IVOIRE
PENALTY APPEAL FOR BAFANA!!
Mothiba out, Veldwijk in
81st minute, Mothiba out for Lars Veldwijk— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 24, 2019
Ivory Coast 1-0 South Africa #AFCON2019
Lars Veldwijk on standby
Twitter reacts to Bafana conceding a goal
Looks like #bafana will lose against thee worst starting lineup Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 has ever dished out,this team won’t beat Namibia even Madagascar,I’ll throw in Burundi in the mix #Afcon2019 #BafanaBafana— Comeback Season (@Mi_Mano_Ktg) June 24, 2019
I knew it Mabena. Disappoint me again #CIVRS #BafanaBafana 🙄 #AFCON2019— Bakang_M🌻 (@BakangMatolo) June 24, 2019
Disappoint us again Mabena. Please. #BafanaBafana— #LetsGetPersonal (@uZamaZulu) June 24, 2019
Kodjia the goalscorer
GOOOOAAAL | JONATHAN KODJIA scores a goal for Cote D'Ivoire. Cote D'Ivoire - South Africa 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #CIVRSA— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 24, 2019
GOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!
Cote d'Ivoire score!! Some sloppy defending by Bafana allow Kodjia to slot the ball past Williams and fire his side into the lead! 1-0 Cote d'Ivoire.
A defence-splitting pass was played to the left-hand side of the pitch, before Cote d'Ivoire played a cross into the Bafana box, and Kodjia had all the time in the world to trap and beat Williams.
Yellow card for Gradel
57' clash of heads as Maboe goes down in pain. And yellow card for Gradel— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 24, 2019
0-0#AFCON2019
Time for Baxter to make a change?
Percy Tau is too silence. Not making any impact at all. He must make way for Lars. I also think Lorch should be given a chance. We need goals. #CIVRSA #BafanaBafana #RSA #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019— Sqiniseko (@SQ_Myeza_) June 24, 2019
What are fans saying on Facebook?
Nathan Paulse's reaction
Hopefully a few players nerves have settled after opening 45min and we start playing with a bit more composure👌🏽⚽#BafanaBafana #TotalAFCON2019 https://t.co/OKRVZSYYUk— Nathan Paulse (@natespaulse) June 24, 2019
Second-half kicks off
First half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #CIVRSA pic.twitter.com/WIeEHIAY2K— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 24, 2019
HALF-TIME ANALYSIS
Encore une fois, un gros a du mal face à un "plus petit". La Côte d'Ivoire a eu des occasions franches, notamment avec Kodjia mais n'est pas parvenue à développer son jeu. On verra ce que ça va donner sur la seconde période. Mais c'est pas rassurant pour la CIV.— Babacar Sall (@BabSall) June 24, 2019
Première mi-temps convaincante, la Côte d’Ivoire joue et se procure des occasions mais pêche dans la finition. J’espère que le raté de Kodjia ne nous coûtera pas cher— Alou. (@from_abidjan) June 24, 2019
HALF-TIME ANALYSIS
They have Maboe, Tau, Zwane etc on the field. Players who can play with their feet and pacy. Yet, so far it seems the #BafanaBafana strategy is to defend & score from dead balls (free kicks &corners). They wanna score from dead balls and yet they are playing with short forwards— 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@davidadelowo12) June 24, 2019
EAT THAT ELEPHANT🐘 PIECE-by-PIECE #BafanaBafana we are winning this Game they dont have @YayaToure😄we matching em in all positions..we jst need to start playing in their box,score1 then park the bus #AFCON2019 #SSFootball #SABCfootball #CIVRSA— Zanda (@SamuelMabuza) June 24, 2019
HALF-TIME
The first 45 minutes ends in a goalless draw. A very compact game so far with both sides giving nothing away. Cote d'Ivoire had to great chances to score, but they couldn't take their chances.
Bafana, on the other hand, haven't really threatened the Ivorians. Lebo Mothiba looked flat while Percy Tau hasn't been able to perform to the best of his ability.
WATCH: SA's Sport Min Nathi Mthethwa addressed Bafana earlier
Watch: In addressing our national team @BafanaBafana ahead of today's match against #IvoryCoast, it was important for me to remind them that all of South Africa is behind them & that we are rooting for them, all they need to do is give it their all. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/2TLZmNj2jo— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) June 24, 2019
Bafana Bafana have the backing...
Etsang spane gents. Please .@BafanaBafana— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 23, 2019
The match between @BafanaBafana & #IvoryCoast is now underway, RT this tweet if you are watching & let us prove to our boys that the whole of South Africa stands fully behind @BafanaBafana. Sithi Shosholoza Bafana! Asibasabi, siyabafuna! #CIVRSA #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/uXjW7sLkYA— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) June 24, 2019
WILLIAMS MAKES A GREAT SAVE!!
PEPE HITS THE WOODWORK
Mothiba yellow
Lebo Mothiba is Bafana's first player to be booked this afternoon. He has looked out of depth so far.
23' yellow card for Lebogang Mothiba— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 24, 2019
CLOSE!!
Hlompho Kekana: My first Afcon
🗣️"My first Afcon"— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 24, 2019
Are you surprised that this will be @Hlompho_Kekana's first #Afcon representing #BafanaBafana? #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/eAp8t0PSly
Which Bafana players survived from Afcon 2013?
Ibrahim Kamara: In his own words
Cote d'Ivoire head coach Ibrahim Kamara admitted in his pre-match conference that the Elephants need to solve their defensive problems ahead of the Bafana Bafana match. Have they done? Only time will tell.
Read the full interview here.
Serey Die tries his luck
Weather
Check out the weather📈🌡️— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 24, 2019
Water is your best friend today💁♂️🥤#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/x2WkDyxe88
Kick-off
National Anthems
Inside the dressing rooms
Players arrival loading ⌛️ #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/9WdZRx49H5— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 24, 2019
Starting XI: Cote d'Ivoire v South Africa
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #CIVRSA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/LFzKt10LnI— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 24, 2019
Goal Interview: Willem Jackson
Former @BafanaBafana defender Willem Jackson believes coach Stuart Baxter's team has the capacity to get a positive result against Cote d’Ivoire, in an Exclusive with Goal!— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 23, 2019
Thoughts?🤔👇https://t.co/6tUHVIidv1 pic.twitter.com/UxMouNPvtg
Percy Tau's profile: Who is Bafana's star player?
SLIDELIST
Goal picked five Bafana Bafana players we believe would be key for this encounter.
As expected, Percy Tau is in that list...
TEAM NEWS
Stuart Baxter announced his starting line-up for this encounter earlier today. Let's take a look at who's in and who's out...