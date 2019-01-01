Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Nigeria and Cameroon renew rivalry in the Last 16

The two giants of African football are battling for a spot in the quarter-finals. Goal has it LIVE!

Updated
Comments()
Getty Images

WATCH: Ighalo's opening goal for Nigeria courtesy of SuperSport

2019-07-06T16:28:05Z

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!!

2019-07-06T16:19:37Z

IGHALO FIRES NIGERIA INTO THE LEAD!! After a scramble inside the Cameroon box, the ball falls on the path of Ighalo whose deflected shot trickles into the back of the net. 1-0 to Nigeria.  

Let's see how the referee is going to handle this game

2019-07-06T16:13:12Z

Kick-off

2019-07-06T16:00:05Z

We are underway at the Alexandria Stadium... 

Hello Africa!

2019-07-06T15:33:50Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our coverage of the first match of this evening. It's the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon who are battling for a spot in the quarter-finals. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host tonight.  