Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Morocco face Cote d'Ivoire, Tunisia and Mali settle for share of the spoils

Mali are through to the knockout stages of the Afcon 2019 finals. Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire battle in top of the table clash. It's LIVE on Goal!

HALF-TIME

2019-06-28T17:46:50Z

Morocco head into the tunnel with their heads up and a goal up. Cote d'Ivoire need to come up with a better plan in the second half. Whoever wins tonight will be in pole position to qualify for the knockout stages. 

 

BOUNOU MAKES A SUPERB SAVE!!

2019-06-28T17:42:17Z

Cote d'Ivoire attack almost immediately after being kept in the game by Gbohouo, and Serey who finds the space outside the box, and the midfielder fires toward goal. However, Bounou stretches his long arms to make a finger-tipping save!  

TOP DRAWER FROM GBOHOUO

2019-06-28T17:39:26Z

Herve Renard left kicking himself on the bench as Morocco fail to make it 2-0. Gbohouo makes a great save to deny Amrabat. Renard knows Cote d'Icoire players quite well having coached their national team before. 

SIDE NETTING!!!

2019-06-28T17:25:45Z

Cote d'Ivoire nearly hit back with a goal of their own following Bounou's great lock to deny Gradel. Kodjia's attempt from the rebound hits the wrong side off the net. That was close.  

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALL!!!

2019-06-28T17:23:12Z

Morocco finally get their goal, and it's En-Nesyri with the goal from Amrabat's pass. 1-0 to Morocco. 

CLOSE!!

2019-06-28T17:19:06Z

Morocco with a chance to break the deadlock after a delightful cross from the right-hand side, but En-Nesyri hits the wrong side of the net. Those at the venue thought it was a goal. 

Kodjia goes down inside the box

2019-06-28T17:15:59Z

The lanky striker storms into the Moroccan box and he goes down without being touched. The referee is not interested in his appeal for a penalty. 

Free-kick to Morocco

2019-06-28T17:12:30Z

Morocco win a free-kick in a promising area. And this is their chance to test the goalkeeper and possibly get a goal. However, they fail to make it count as the resulting free-kick sails over the crossbar. 

Fans are in love with Cote d'Ivoire's white jersey

2019-06-28T17:09:40Z

An electrifying start to this encounter indeed

2019-06-28T17:06:28Z

Morocco v Cote d'Ivoire

2019-06-28T16:33:15Z

Our second live coverage sees Morocco battle Cote d'Ivoire in Group D's top-of-the table clash!

MAREGA FAILS TO SCORE!!

2019-06-28T16:18:45Z

The burly striker is played through on goal, but Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez comes off his line to make himself big and close the angle. He makes a fine block to deny Marega from restoring Mali's lead. 

WATCH: Samassekou's wonder goal courtesy of SuperSport

2019-06-28T16:12:42Z

GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!!

2019-06-28T15:57:36Z

Tunisia level matters and it's today's captain, Khazri, who fires past Diarra from a free-kick situation. The attempt took a huge deflection to wrong-foot the Mali goalkeeper. It's game on! 

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-28T15:47:28Z

Mali find the back of the net out of nothing. Samassekou scores from a corner kick as his curler slips through the hands of Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez and into the back of the net. 1-0 to Mali. 

CLOSE!!

2019-06-28T15:44:57Z

Tunisia come close to breaking the deadlock as Khenissi's header from inside the box sails inches over the crossbar.  

HALF-TIME

2019-06-28T15:17:11Z

We've come to the end of the first half, and it Tunisia 0-0 Mali. Both teams have struggled to create clear cut chances. Diarra has been the busiest of the two goalkeepers. 

 

Badri gets himself booked

2019-06-28T15:13:08Z

This continues to be a very physical encounter for both sets of players as Badri goes in hard on Diarra in a 50-50 situation. He gets himself booked, and Diarra will again be attended to by the Mali medical team.  

Mali keeper Diarra goes down

2019-06-28T15:08:23Z

A challenge from Skhiri leaves Diarra down and injured. The Mali goalkeeper is receiving medical attention for what looked like a tackle on his right hand. Skhiri is shown a yellow card. 

KHAZRI SHOOTS!!

2019-06-28T15:02:42Z

The Tunisian captain does well to bring the ball under control on the edge of the box, and takes a shot but his attempt goes wide of the target. It remains 0-0 in Suez.

Nothing much happening

2019-06-28T14:52:49Z

It has been a cagey affair so far with both sets of teams applying a cautious approach going forward. The real battle has been in midfield, but neither side has dominated so far. 

Beautiful jersey?

2019-06-28T14:50:37Z

Woodwork saves Mali

2019-06-28T14:42:27Z

Are we going to see a different Tunisian side?

2019-06-28T14:40:11Z

Mali need a draw to qualify for Afcon 2019 Last 16

2019-06-28T14:36:28Z

Mali need at least a point to secure be sure of their place in the knockout stages of this year's tournament. However, they know that Tunisia will be no pushovers.

Hello Africa!

2019-06-28T14:03:08Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our Friday's coverage of Afcon 2019 tournament. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again today. Our first live coverage sees Tunisia take on Mali. Thanks for joining Goal! 