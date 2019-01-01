HALF-TIME
Ziyech proving too much for Namibia
Penalty shout for Morocco!!
Interesting facts about Namibia
Namibia has supporters on Twitter
let's beat them Namibia Come on put 2 before half time #MARNAM #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #AfricasBeautifulStory— Public Relations Guru (@TsepoThibankhoe) June 23, 2019
Namibia no 23 🥰— yäsmïne 🐉 (@___daenerys__) June 23, 2019
„Namibia besitzt Mentalität“— Felixsøn7 🇮🇸 (@Masero3000) June 23, 2019
KETJIJERE STRIKES!!!
Namibia find their way into the Moroccan half, and some poor defending sees the ball fall on Ketjijere, who has a clean strike.
However, his attempt goes over the crossbar. A decent attempt by the Namibians so far.
WATCH: Morocco v Namibia stats
With both sides still trying to settle down, watch our stats here:
WHAT A SAVE!!
Sunday's fixtures
This is one of the three matches we will be covering for you today. Here's a list of today's fixtures:
Kick-off
Atmosphere before the game
The atmosphere before #MARNAM is building 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0whc699diu— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
Starting XI: Morocco v Namibia
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MARNAM #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/voK1A3sSAJ— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019