Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Madagascar and Burundi lock horns

The two Afcon 2019 underdogs will lock horns this afternoon with three points at stake. Follow the game LIVE on Goal!

Fans are also questioning Andrea's substitution...

2019-06-27T15:42:41Z

Andrea out, Voavy in

2019-06-27T15:38:29Z

Madagascar attacker Andrea is replaced and he's not happy with the technical team's decision. Andrea was surely Madagascar's best player in this game. What's the game plan now? 

 

This is how the first half ended

2019-06-27T15:31:47Z

HALF-TIME

2019-06-27T15:15:56Z

We have come to the end of the first-half. It's Madagascar 0-0 Burundi. The Malagasy had the best chances in the opening half, but they couldn't turn them into goals.  

ANDRIATSIMA WITH A CHANCE!!

2019-06-27T15:14:50Z

Andriatsima finds himself in a great goalscoring position but Ngando is too strong for him and the ball goes out for a corner. 

Who will score the first goal?

2019-06-27T15:09:31Z

One fan believes Saido Berahino will score the first goal of this encounter. Let's wait and see...

Madagascar have fans on social media

2019-06-27T15:06:19Z

PENALTY? NO PENALTY

2019-06-27T14:59:32Z

Madagascar captain Andriatsima goes down inside the Burundi box after doing well to round his marker, but he is brought down and looking for a penalty. However, the referee is not interested.  

CHANCE FOR ANDREA!!

2019-06-27T14:55:50Z

Madagascar play the ball behind the Burundi defence, and Andrea storms into the penalty area. However, he is easily pushed away from the ball just when he is about to take a shot. Burundi goalkeeper Jonathan collects with ease. 

DOUBLE SAVE BY JONATHAN!

2019-06-27T14:48:54Z

The Burundi goalkeeper does well to produce to brilliant saves and keep his side in the game. First, it was a cross which he parried back to play before stood tall to block Andrea's powerful shot from the edge of the box. 

15 minutes gone

2019-06-27T14:45:55Z

Madagascar are the only side to have tested the opposition goalkeeper. However, they haven't been able to find the back of the net. It remains goalless in Alexandria.  

No real action...

2019-06-27T14:41:43Z

Both teams continue to exchange blows, but nothing in terms of clear goalscoring chances. 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-27T14:02:21Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the Afcon 2019 between Madagascar and Burundi. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host throughout the day.  