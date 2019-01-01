Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Egypt face South Africa in Cairo, Nigeria oust Cameroon in five-goal thriller

The hosts, Egypt, take on South Africa with a spot in the quarter-finals at stake. Who will join Nigeria in the quarter-finals? Goal has it LIVE!

Updated
Egypt v South Africa

2019-07-06T17:54:05Z

Our second match of the day is at the Cairo International Stadium!

Egypt and South Africa battle for a spot in the quarterfinals. Follow the match LIVE! 

CLOSE!!

2019-07-06T17:39:42Z

Ighalo comes close to making it three goals in this match, but his attempt hits the woodwork before Onana clears off the goal line. That was very close. 

WATCH: Iwobi's goal for Nigeria

2019-07-06T17:29:47Z

GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!!!

2019-07-06T17:22:05Z

Nigeria are in front. Alex Iwobi fires past Onana from an Ighalo pass. Cameroon are now under pressure. What a comeback from Nigeria.  

IGHALO COMPLETES HIS BRACE!!

2019-07-06T17:19:43Z

The Super Eagles fight back as Ighalo scores from close range. There are appeals for offside, but the match officials don't think so. A great chest-assist by Ahmed Musa. Nigeria 2-2 Cameroon. It's game on!  

Side by side...

2019-07-06T17:14:09Z

Will Nigeria come back from this setback?

2019-07-06T17:12:35Z

AINA SHOOTS!!!

2019-07-06T17:10:58Z

The Nigerian man makes a silky run toward the Cameroon box, but he skies his effort way off target. He's very disappointed with his attempt. 

CLOSE!!

2019-07-06T17:07:45Z

Cameroon come close to scoring a third after a Njie cross deflected off a Nigerian defender but Akpeyi does well to stop the ball from going into his net, and the Super Eagles eventually clear their lines.  

WATCH: Njie's goal for Cameroon courtesy of SuperSport

2019-07-06T16:57:10Z

ANALYSIS

2019-07-06T16:53:53Z

The Super Eagles lost this first 45 minutes after that defensive confusion in the 39th minute. Their back started playing with fear from there onwards. And that's when Cameroon used their pace to exploit this weakness. Hence they scored those two quick goals.  

HALF-TIME

2019-07-06T16:47:45Z

We've come to the end of the first-half. Cameroon go into dressing rooms leading Nigeria 2-1. What a half this was... 

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!

2019-07-06T16:43:58Z

The Indomitable Lions roar as Njie fires them into the lead with a sublime finish. Bahoken did well to flick the ball for Njie, but the attacker had to do some work to do before firing past Akpeyi. 2-1 to Cameroon. What a comeback! 

GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!!

2019-07-06T16:40:57Z

Cameroon level matters through Stephan Bahoken, who fires past Akpeyi from close range! It's all square now! Samuel Etoó up on his feet in celebration of the goal. 1-1. 

 

WATCH: Ighalo's opening goal for Nigeria courtesy of SuperSport

2019-07-06T16:28:05Z

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!!

2019-07-06T16:19:37Z

IGHALO FIRES NIGERIA INTO THE LEAD!! After a scramble inside the Cameroon box, the ball falls on the path of Ighalo whose deflected shot trickles into the back of the net. 1-0 to Nigeria.  

Let's see how the referee is going to handle this game

2019-07-06T16:13:12Z

Kick-off

2019-07-06T16:00:05Z

We are underway at the Alexandria Stadium... 

Hello Africa!

2019-07-06T15:33:50Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our coverage of the first match of this evening. It's the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon who are battling for a spot in the quarter-finals. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host tonight.  