Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau in Group F opener

There two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) matches tonight. Enjoy our first live coverage which involves Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau

Updated
Comments()
Getty

Cameroon strong favourites?

2019-06-25T17:44:04Z

BASSOGOG SQUANDERS A GLORIOUS CHANCE

2019-06-25T17:31:03Z

Another glorious opportunity for Cameroon to take the lead after a great work by Toko on the left-hand of Guinea-Bissau's penalty box. He plays the ball back to Bassogog, but the Cameroonian blasts his efforts high and wide with Mendes in no man's land. What a wasted opportunity. 

ANGUISTA SHOOTS!!

2019-06-25T17:24:28Z

Guinea-Bissau are under pressure here, and they are struggling to clear their lines. Anguista gets the chance to test Mendes, but his side-footed effort goes wide of target. Guinea-Bissau needs to deal with this pressure before it's too late. 

CHANCE FOR CAMEROON!!

2019-06-25T17:17:29Z

Cameroon captain Choupo-Moting storms into the Guinea-Bissau box but Cande stops him in his tracks and guides the ball out. The Cameroon fans were hoping for a penalty there, but the referee tells him to stand up.  

OFFSIDE

2019-06-25T17:10:06Z

A free-kick is floated into the Cameroon box from the left-hand side, and Mane connects with the ball to test Onana. However, the flag had already gone up for offside. Cameroon to restart play. 

CHANCE!!

2019-06-25T17:07:14Z

Cameroon attacker Bassogog does well to beat the offside trap and face Mendes, but he skies his left-footed effort from inside the small box. A great chance for Cameroon to break the deadlock. 

Know your captains: Who is Guinea-Bissau's skipper?

2019-06-25T16:43:00Z

Guinea-Bissau will be captained by Zezinho. The No.7 is currently on the books of Slavak-based club FK Senica. 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-25T16:29:01Z

Good evening, and welcome to our live coverage of today's Afcon 2019 matches. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. We have two matches in store for you tonight. Our first match involves Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau.  