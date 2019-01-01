First-half stats: Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau
HALF-TIME
Cameroon strong favourites?
What are Cameroon fans up to?
BASSOGOG SQUANDERS A GLORIOUS CHANCE
ANGUISTA SHOOTS!!
CHANCE FOR CAMEROON!!
Toni Silva: The Guinea-Bissau man who played in South Africa
OFFSIDE
CHANCE!!
Cameroon attacker Bassogog does well to beat the offside trap and face Mendes, but he skies his left-footed effort from inside the small box. A great chance for Cameroon to break the deadlock.
Kick-off
We are underway...
Starting XI: Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau
Players arrival
The numbers behind the Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau match
The numbers behind Afcon 2019's Group F's opening encounter between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau.
TEAM NEWS
The Indomitable Lions were recently dealt a major blow after Tagueu had to withdraw from the squad due to injury.
Know your captains: Who is Guinea-Bissau's skipper?
Know your captains: Who Cameroon's skipper?
Can Cameroon defending their Afcon title?
WATCH: Team v Team - the numbers
The stage is set
