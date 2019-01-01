Thank You!
Congratulations to Algeria!
🇩🇿@LesVerts are in the last 8⃣of #TotalAFCON2019❗️ pic.twitter.com/6dPx7oIIKQ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Man of the match: Riyad Mahrez
#TotalAFCON2019— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
RIYAD MAHREZ has been selected as the Total Man of the Match, well done!#ALGGUI #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/w27UEGCjvM
Our match report
Algeria 3 Guinea 0: Mahrez strikes to seal quarter-final spot https://t.co/cwO4Khs50w pic.twitter.com/XP3ACylUwv— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 7, 2019
It's a wrap at 30 June Stadium
Full-time stats
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGGUI pic.twitter.com/rjdjwMuUE2— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
FULL-TIME
Ounas' third of the tournament
GOAL! 🇩🇿 Algeria 3-0 Guinea 🇬🇳— Goal (@goal) July 7, 2019
Djamel Belmadi's side are in cruise control as Adam Ounas adds a third ⚽️⚽️⚽️#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/TWkHv2ku50
Time for new coaches with new ideas?
Guinea with the recycled coach, Paul Put have come to the end of their journey. Recycling is ongoing with Alain Giresse, Paul Put, Herve Renard, Gernot Rohr and Michel Dussuyer in the pool. Back in the day , it was Claude LeRoy ,Henry Kaspershack,Henri Michel #TotalAFCON2019— Lion Nehemiah (@attigs) July 7, 2019
No debate...
Algeria has qualified with this third goal.— Ọmọ́kọ́lápọ̀ (@Pryme_Official) July 7, 2019
No debate there. #ALGGUI #AFCON2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLL!!!
Belaili makes way
SUBSTITUTION | Algeria: A. OUNAS comes in for Y. BELAILI #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGGUI pic.twitter.com/CTBMAZTeWR— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Guinea make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Guinea: A. BANGOURA comes in for I. CISSÉ #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGGUI pic.twitter.com/ds95RSQWjN— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
WATCH: The highlights of Madagascar v Congo DR
We've got highlights for the match in which history was made for Madagascar, #MADCOD...📺#TotalAFCON2019 #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/x00BOBO3DE— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Algeria have simply been the best team tonight, no doubt
Algeria showing us Simplicity is genius in football...R.Mahrez showing us why he is playing for Man city#AFCON2019 #ALGGUI #SSFootball— Bernard Mmutle (@MmutleBernard) July 7, 2019
It a sublime finish by Mahrez
You'll think Mahrez played a penalty kick, sending the keeper the wrong way.#AFCON2019#ALGGUI— Muhammad Babakeke (@MuhammadBkk) July 7, 2019
Mahrez!!! World class !! 2:0!! #ALG #Algeria #AFCON2019— ℌ𝔢𝔡𝔦 (@RealHeDi) July 7, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!
MADY SHOOTS!!!
Too many fouls
The second-half is underway
The atmosphere at 30 June Stadium
#LesFennecs and #SyliNationale are definitely the cherry on 🔝🍒#TotalAFCON2019 #ALGGUI pic.twitter.com/FiCCy6RhVy— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Join the conversation on Goal Africa Facebook page
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGGUI pic.twitter.com/a3yqeHtpe8— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Algeria - Guinea 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGGUI pic.twitter.com/iw1jdTTZ9Z— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
CLOSE!!
41' Bounedjah wins the ball in the Guinea half, which leads to Belaili attempting to chip the keeper but ball flies over the bar. 🇩🇿1-0🇬🇳 #ALGGUI #AFCON2019— DZ Sport (@_DZSport) July 7, 2019
Algeria still lead Guinea...
⏱ 40’— Footy-Ghana.com 🇬🇭 (@FootyGhana) July 7, 2019
Algeria 🇩🇿 1-0 🇬🇳 Guinea #FootyAfcon #TotalAFCOM2019 #AFCON2019
Are we likely to see more goals?
35 Mins played #Algeria 1-0 #Guinea - a deserved lead fot #LesFennecs - Belaili with the goal after several earlier chances including a bad miss from Bounedjah #SyliNationale lots of effort with not much real quality. #AFCON2019— Nick Cavell BBC Africa (@BBC_NickCavell) July 7, 2019
Algeria the best team in this tournament?
This #Algeria is on fire... #Afcon2019— Dan Ngabonziza (@deave204) July 7, 2019
Algeria looking like best team in the tournament #Afcon2019— Quincy (@Mickenlin) July 7, 2019
Your reaction to the goal...
What a goal.This Algeria team is impressive and the scary part is Mahrez is yet to hit his very best.#AFCON2019— Sampson Agyapong (@iamagyapong) July 7, 2019
1-0 Algeria 🇩🇿— Melvin (@MTKigz) July 7, 2019
They have been pressing.#ALGGUI #AFCON2019
GOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!
It looked easier to score than to miss...
Whaaaaaaaaat a missed chance by Algeria #AFCON2019— ROMMY FITNESS CENTRE (@RommyIhaji) July 7, 2019
BOUNEDJAH MISSES!!
Which other nations impressed you the most?
My opinion so far on this #afcon2019 south Africa , Algeria and Madagascar so far are the 3 most compact teams....— Dakillabusta (@TomObot2) July 7, 2019
IT WON'T COUNT!!
Algeria in control
#AFCON2019 9' Algeria 0-0 Guinea— Busy Buddies 🇳🇬™ (@thebusybuddies) July 7, 2019
Guinea haven't had much possession in the opening exchanges.#ALGGUI
Algeria living dangerously
Kick-off
Yacine Brahimi ready for Guinea...
Afcon 2019: Boost for Algeria as Yacine Brahimi declared fit to face Guinea https://t.co/Jhn8ZO5Iy1 pic.twitter.com/cKTWuaggPH— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 7, 2019
Algeria v Guinea: The numbers
Guinea🇬🇳 have won five, Algeria🇩🇿 four and three draws between the two sides.— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 7, 2019
Who has the stats favoured going into this game? #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGGUI pic.twitter.com/xlxHiwFCR1
Naby Keita's absence a big loss for Guinea?
Afcon 2019: Naby Keita’s absence is a big loss against Algeria – Guinea captain Traore https://t.co/lenclZ7qo9 pic.twitter.com/LEZbnXHx4E— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 7, 2019
This is how the teams arrived at 30 June Stadium
The @LesVerts squad has arrived at 30 June ahead of their clash with #SyliNationale tonight.#ALGGUI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/bbxAnRYwIb— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
And the Guinean squad has arrived too! 🇬🇳#ALGGUI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/WdSHas44ln— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Starting XI: Madagascar v Guinea
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #ALGGUI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/VVUlrGj2eJ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Algeria v Guinea
Our second match is between Algeria v Guinea!Follow our second live coverage between Algeria and Guinea.
Congratulations to Madagascar!
FIRST AFCON = FIRST QUARTER FINAL 🎱#MADCOD #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/NMrtKLTaxj— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Full-time stats
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/NxWXsFnFen— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
The fairy tale continues! Madagascar are through!
BOLASIE MISSES HIS PENALTY!!
Bolasie somehow missed his penalty. And for the first time #Madagascar are through to the Quarter-finals. Historical tournament for them. Congratulations 🇲🇬 . #AFCON2019— Askar (@Ahmed_A_Askar) July 7, 2019
GOAL! Madagascar tighten the screws on the DRC
GOOAAALL | J. MOMBRIS converts the penalty and scores for Madagascar! Madagascar - Congo DR [2-2] 4-2 #MADCOD #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/S3erLzx0VW— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
GOAL! DRC reduces the deficit
GOOAAALL | P. MPOKU converts the penalty and scores for Congo DR! Madagascar - Congo DR [2-2] 3-2 #MADCOD #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/2f3ivpqFGE— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
GOAL!! Fontaine scores!
GOOAAALL | T. FONTAINE converts the penalty and scores for Madagascar! Madagascar - Congo DR [2-2] 3-1 #MADCOD #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/5cUY5O9F7o— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
GOAL!!
GOAL!! 2-0 to Madagascar
GOOAAALL | R. METANIRE converts the penalty and scores for Madagascar! Madagascar - Congo DR [2-2] 2-0 #MADCOD #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/VqANrNoECn— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Advantage Madagascar
Ekie Tisserand! 💁🏾♂️#MADDRC #CAN2019 #AFCON2019— ♧Xstian♧ || #Out (@tchoupinov) July 7, 2019
GOAL FOR MADAGASCAR
120 minutes of football is over
A minute to go...
Madagascar are defending for their lives #AFCON2019 #AFCON19 #MADCOD #MADDRC— Jean-Claude Mabaso (@JC_mabaso) July 7, 2019
Nail-biting stuff with three minutes to go
Another change for Madagascar
SUBSTITUTION | Madagascar: N. RAKOTOARIMALALA comes in for F. ANDRIATSIMA #TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/KeMx9lX15T— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
We are back underway
A defender comes in for a striker - Madagascar playing for a draw.
SUBSTITUTION | Madagascar: J. MOREL comes in for C. ANDREA #TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/4y5uGdkVXV— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
HALF-TIME OF EXTRA TIME
We are fast approaching the final minutes of the first-half of extra time
Incredible football display from Madagascar vs Dr Congo #MADCOD #AFCON2019— kelvin Mawunya Ashong (@Mawunya_) July 7, 2019
Can Madagascar hold on?
Is there anything left in the tank for Madagascar 🇲🇬? 🤔 #AFCON2019— Siyethemba Ntuli (@SiyethembaNtuli) July 7, 2019
First-half of extra time is underway
FIRST EXTRA-TIME | The first extra-time of Madagascar - Congo DR has started. What a game so far! #TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/MqoWRDWrs7— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
FULL-TIME
So close, yet so far for Madagascar
Madagascar, Stunned. It's still game on. 2:2 #AFCON2019— Sita Mohammed (@SitaMohammed2) July 7, 2019
Game on!— Nii Amartey (@jjamarboye_GH) July 7, 2019
Madagascar 2:2 Dr Congo#MADDRC #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!
Five minutes to go for Congo DR to find the equalizer
85 MINUTES | Alexandria Stadium, ALEXANDRIA...— SOKAWAY TANZANIA (@sokawaytz) July 7, 2019
Madagascar 🇲🇬 2️⃣ - 1️⃣ DR Congo 🇨🇩
[⚽ I.Amada, F.Andriatsia | ⚽ Cedric Bakambu ]#TotalAFOCN2019 #AFCON2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!!!!
Who will get the decisive goal?
when you're still 1-1 in the 73rd minute...👀— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Who gets the decisive goal?🧐#TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/1XNpo34CSy
Congo DR make their final change
SUBSTITUTION | Congo DR: Y. BOLASIE comes in for A. CHADRACK #TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/jtizLC3ixo— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Have the Congolese been that poor?
I am really watching this game, just because it is my 🇨🇩. Totally disarray performance by the Leopard 🐆— Christophe Bongo #BeAfrika (@Christophbongo) July 7, 2019
Poor. #AFCON2019 #MADCOD
The Kaizer Chiefs man makes his Afcon debut
SUBSTITUTION | Madagascar: A. DAX comes in for R. RAVELOSON #TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/sXYTgFigT6— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Is this true?
Heard the entire Madagascar squad in #AFCON2019 is worth only 40m euros.....😀they beat teams with single players worth much more— Ladkings (@ladkings) July 7, 2019
DRC ESCAPES!!
Madagascar are unbeaten in this tournament
The second-half is underway
SECOND HALF | The second half of Madagascar - Congo DR is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/sDYTaNznMR— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Congo DR make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Congo DR: E. MESCHAK comes in for W. MOKE #TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/CoNgjeEzAC— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/9qz8EwNIIG— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
HALF-TIME
Madagascar have really been impressive
Is Madagascar really bout to win this AFCON 2019 edition? Rooting for them if they win against DRC!! Anyways sticking with Mali for now!! #AFCON2019— Kuks (@singleBrain) July 7, 2019
Madagascar have made a good account of themselves for a debutant team. #AFCON2019— Juma B. (@top_bananer) July 7, 2019
Madagascar shunning team work for individual glory and brilliance. Everyone wants to shine 🤦♀️. I sense trouble ahead.#AFCON2019— Gina A. Amedeka (@G_Amedeka) July 7, 2019
Madagascar isn't playing games...
Madagascar 🇲🇬 are really playing good football#TotalAFCON2019#AFCON2019— Zibit Asamoah 🇬🇭 (@iamzibit) July 7, 2019
iMadagascar ayidle nkobe zamuntu! No troll talk about them being fishermen or Carpenters🔥 #AFCON2019— Bhakaniya LoMgquba💀 (@iSamkele) July 7, 2019
Three goals for Bakambu at this year's Afcon
GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALL!!!
A brilliant goal by Amada!
We have just seen the goal of the tournament 😲😲😲#AFCON2019— Peter Ogooro (@PeterOgooro) July 7, 2019
#AFCON2019 that goal 😲😲— Nkululeko Cimele☠🇿🇦 (@Nkulekocimele1) July 7, 2019
Madagascar up by a goal vs DR Congo.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 7, 2019
Unbelievable pace and what a goal.#AFCON2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!!
Join the conversation on social media
Madagascar 🇲🇬 🆚 DR Congo 🇨🇩 underway in Alexandria. This is a very important game to watch particularly if the Black Stars can scale past Tunisia 🇹🇳 tomorrow. #Afcon2019— Owusu Brempong (@Kwaminho) July 7, 2019
Madagascar v Congo DR: The numbers
Afcon debutants Madagascar🇲🇬 have secured a knockout bout with DR Congo🇨🇩 - can they take it a step further to the quarter-finals? pic.twitter.com/Z7GyZgUCq8— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 7, 2019
Kick-off
Madagascar or Congo DR?
BTW Madagascar vs. Congo are underway right now in #AFCON2019 ... better not say anything because people will get mad.— Juan G. Arango 🇨🇴 🇮🇹 (@JuanG_Arango) July 7, 2019
Now for the singing of National Anthems
The warm-ups
Final warm-ups until we hear the kick-off whistle...⏳💪 #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/dS3BDXkKzV— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
In his own words: Dupuis
Afcon 2019: DR Congo are much better than Madagascar - Nicolas Dupuis https://t.co/eV63lw8vFv pic.twitter.com/9jpakSlc6l— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 7, 2019
The dressing rooms
It wouldn't be complete without Alexandria's fabulous atmosphere! 🔥🔥#TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/TOO2f9nfdy— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Starting XI: Madagascar v Congo DR
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MADCOD #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/nJQAqlB3Xd— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019