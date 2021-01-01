India 0-0 Qatar: Follow the 2022 World Cup qualifier LIVE!

Without Borges, without Thapa

India started their World Cup qualification run with a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman at home, followed by a historic goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha. In their third and fourth matches, the Blue Tigers managed 1-1 draws against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Oman away from home.

Stimac's men resume their campaign against Qatar tonight, followed by Bangladesh and Afghanistan on June 7 and June 15 respectively.