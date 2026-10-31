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Championship
team-logoWolverhampton Wanderers
Molineux Stadium
team-logoCardiff City
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Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Cardiff City live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Cardiff City
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Cardiff City
Championship

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Cardiff City in live Championship action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Cardiff City with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesParamount+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Viaplay Finland

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

Match Preview

crest
Championship - Game Week 13
Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Cardiff City at Molineux Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Wolves sit fourth in the table under Cesar Peixoto, close enough to the automatic promotion places to make every home game count. A win here would keep the pressure on the teams above them.

Cardiff arrive in a different situation entirely. Brian Barry-Murphy's side are 16th, and while they are not in immediate danger, the gap between their position and the bottom three is not something to be complacent about.

Wolves have been inconsistent recently, mixing wins against Watford and Burnley with defeats to Bolton Wanderers and Middlesbrough. Cardiff, by contrast, arrive on the back of a convincing win over Birmingham City.

The Bluebirds showed what they are capable of with a 5-1 demolition of Watford earlier this month, a result that underlined their attacking threat when things click.

Molineux should provide a charged atmosphere for this division rivalry. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Team news & squads

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Cardiff City Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Peixoto
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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