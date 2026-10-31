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How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Cardiff City with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

United States Paramount+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 13 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Cardiff City at Molineux Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Wolves sit fourth in the table under Cesar Peixoto, close enough to the automatic promotion places to make every home game count. A win here would keep the pressure on the teams above them.

Cardiff arrive in a different situation entirely. Brian Barry-Murphy's side are 16th, and while they are not in immediate danger, the gap between their position and the bottom three is not something to be complacent about.

Wolves have been inconsistent recently, mixing wins against Watford and Burnley with defeats to Bolton Wanderers and Middlesbrough. Cardiff, by contrast, arrive on the back of a convincing win over Birmingham City.

The Bluebirds showed what they are capable of with a 5-1 demolition of Watford earlier this month, a result that underlined their attacking threat when things click.

Molineux should provide a charged atmosphere for this division rivalry. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Team news & squads