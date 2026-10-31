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Championship
team-logoWest Ham United
London Stadium
team-logoWest Bromwich Albion
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Watch West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion
West Ham United
West Bromwich Albion
Championship

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion in live Championship action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesParamount+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Great Britain (UK)

Talksport 2 Radio UK

talkSPORT

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Ireland Republic

Talksport 2 Radio UK

talkSPORT

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

United States (USA)

Paramount+

Paramount+

Match Preview

crest
Championship - Game Week 13
London Stadium

West Ham United host West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs near the top of the second tier.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side sit third in the table and will want to bounce back after a 3-2 defeat to Southampton in their last outing. The Hammers have been inconsistent in recent weeks but remain well-placed in the promotion picture.

West Brom arrive in east London in fifth place, managed by James Morrison. The Baggies drew 1-1 with Preston North End last time out, a result that kept them in touch with the automatic promotion places without closing the gap.

Both clubs are separated by just two positions in the Championship standings, which gives this fixture a sharper edge than a typical midseason match. Three points for either side could shift the dynamic at the top of the table considerably.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the game, read on below.

Team news & squads

West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion Probable lineups

Manager

  • N. Espirito Santo
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