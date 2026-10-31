Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

United States Paramount+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 13 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 London Stadium

West Ham United host West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs near the top of the second tier.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side sit third in the table and will want to bounce back after a 3-2 defeat to Southampton in their last outing. The Hammers have been inconsistent in recent weeks but remain well-placed in the promotion picture.

West Brom arrive in east London in fifth place, managed by James Morrison. The Baggies drew 1-1 with Preston North End last time out, a result that kept them in touch with the automatic promotion places without closing the gap.

Both clubs are separated by just two positions in the Championship standings, which gives this fixture a sharper edge than a typical midseason match. Three points for either side could shift the dynamic at the top of the table considerably.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the game, read on below.

Team news & squads