International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Website
Algeria
beIN Sports English
Angola
DStv Now
Anguilla
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Antigua and Barbuda
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Argentina
Fox Sports 2 Argentina
Aruba
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Australia
beIN SPORTS 3
Austria
Sky Go Austria
Bahrain
beIN Sports English
Barbados
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Benin
ESPN2 Africa
Bolivia
ESPN7 Sur
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport 1P
Botswana
DStv Now
Brazil
ESPN Brazil
British Virgin Islands
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Bulgaria
Diema Sport 2
Burkina Faso
DStv Now
Burundi
DStv Now
Cambodia
MONOMAX
Cameroon
DStv Now
Canada
DAZN Canada
Cape Verde Islands
DStv Now
Cayman Islands
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Central African Republic
ESPN2 Africa
Chad
beIN Sports English
Equatorial Guinea
DStv Now
Ghana
DStv Now
USA
CBS Sports Network
Zimbabwe
DStv Now
How to watch West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers Probable lineups
Manager
- N. Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo takes charge of West Ham for this Championship fixture, though the club has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the game. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the home side at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.
Julien Stephan leads QPR into the match, with the away side also yet to confirm their expected lineup. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors, and that picture should become clearer in the days leading up to the game.
Form
West Ham have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Millwall in the Championship, while their most commanding display came in a 6-0 win over Wrexham. The Hammers scored 14 goals across those five games and conceded eight, reflecting an attack-minded side that can be vulnerable defensively.
QPR have drawn four of their last five competitive matches, with their only win coming against Cardiff City in a 2-1 result. Their most recent game ended 2-2 against Preston North End. The Rs have scored just five goals and conceded four across that run, showing a team that is difficult to break down but struggling to impose themselves going forward.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup in January 2026, when West Ham won 2-1 at home. Prior to that, the sides last met in the Premier League in April 2015, a match that ended goalless at QPR. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, West Ham hold the stronger record, with three wins to QPR's one, and one match ending level.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|6
|+7
|17
W
W
L
D
W
|2
|8
|4
|3
|1
|22
|11
|+11
|15
D
W
W
W
W
|3
|8
|4
|3
|1
|16
|12
|+4
|15
D
D
W
W
D
|4
|7
|4
|2
|1
|15
|10
|+5
|14
W
W
D
L
W
|5
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|8
|+2
|14
L
D
W
W
D
|6
|8
|3
|4
|1
|10
|7
|+3
|13
D
D
D
L
W
|7
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|12
|+1
|13
W
W
D
W
W
|8
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|13
W
L
L
W
W
|9
|8
|3
|3
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|12
L
D
D
L
D
|10
|8
|2
|5
|1
|12
|11
|+1
|11
D
W
L
D
D
|11
|8
|3
|2
|3
|15
|15
|0
|11
D
D
L
W
L
|12
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|11
L
W
W
D
D
|13
|8
|4
|2
|2
|19
|10
|+9
|10
L
W
W
D
D
|14
|8
|2
|4
|2
|9
|12
|-3
|10
W
L
D
D
W
|15
|8
|3
|1
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|10
W
W
L
L
L
|16
|8
|2
|3
|3
|12
|12
|0
|9
D
W
L
L
D
|17
|8
|3
|0
|5
|16
|17
|-1
|9
L
L
W
W
L
|18
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|9
L
L
W
L
W
|19
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|8
D
D
W
L
L
|20
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|8
L
L
W
L
L
|21
|8
|1
|4
|3
|10
|12
|-2
|7
W
L
D
L
L
|22
|8
|1
|2
|5
|7
|14
|-7
|5
D
L
L
L
W
|23
|8
|1
|1
|6
|8
|15
|-7
|4
D
L
L
W
L
|24
|8
|0
|4
|4
|9
|17
|-8
|4
D
L
D
L
D
West Ham sit second in the Championship table, putting them firmly in automatic promotion contention. QPR are sixth, placing them in the playoff positions and within striking distance of the top two.