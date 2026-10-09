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Championship
team-logoWest Ham United
London Stadium
team-logoQueens Park Rangers
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West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers
West Ham United
Queens Park Rangers
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

beIN Sports English

beinsports.com

Angola

DStv Now

dstv.com

Anguilla

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Antigua and Barbuda

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Argentina

Fox Sports 2 Argentina

foxsports.com.ar

Aruba

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3

beinsports.com/au

Austria

Sky Go Austria

sky.at

Bahrain

beIN Sports English

beinsports.com

Barbados

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Benin

ESPN2 Africa

espn.com

Bolivia

ESPN7 Sur

espn.com

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport 1P

tvinternet.ba

Botswana

DStv Now

dstv.com

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

espn.com.br

British Virgin Islands

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Bulgaria

Diema Sport 2

diemasport.bg

Burkina Faso

DStv Now

dstv.com

Burundi

DStv Now

dstv.com

Cambodia

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Cameroon

DStv Now

dstv.com

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Cape Verde Islands

DStv Now

dstv.com

Cayman Islands

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Central African Republic

ESPN2 Africa

espn.com

Chad

beIN Sports English

beinsports.com

Equatorial Guinea

DStv Now

dstv.com

Ghana

DStv Now

dstv.com

USA

CBS Sports Network

cbssports.com

Zimbabwe

DStv Now

dstv.com

How to watch West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 9
London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers Probable lineups

Manager

  • N. Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo takes charge of West Ham for this Championship fixture, though the club has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the game. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the home side at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Julien Stephan leads QPR into the match, with the away side also yet to confirm their expected lineup. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors, and that picture should become clearer in the days leading up to the game.

Form

WHU

WHU - Form

DER
W3-0
BOL
W2-3
WRE
W6-0
FUL
L2-3
MIL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
QPR

QPR - Form

CAC
W2-1
MID
L0-1
CHA
D0-0
WBA
D1-1
PNE
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

West Ham have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Millwall in the Championship, while their most commanding display came in a 6-0 win over Wrexham. The Hammers scored 14 goals across those five games and conceded eight, reflecting an attack-minded side that can be vulnerable defensively.

QPR have drawn four of their last five competitive matches, with their only win coming against Cardiff City in a 2-1 result. Their most recent game ended 2-2 against Preston North End. The Rs have scored just five goals and conceded four across that run, showing a team that is difficult to break down but struggling to impose themselves going forward.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

West Ham UnitedDrawQueens Park Rangers
3
2
0
FA Cup
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
2
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
FT
Premier League
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
0
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
0
FT
Premier League
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
2
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
0
FT
Premier League
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
FT
Premier League
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
2
FT
6Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup in January 2026, when West Ham won 2-1 at home. Prior to that, the sides last met in the Premier League in April 2015, a match that ended goalless at QPR. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, West Ham hold the stronger record, with three wins to QPR's one, and one match ending level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
8521136+717
W
W
L
D
W
2
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
84312211+1115
D
W
W
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
84311612+415
D
D
W
W
D
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
74211510+514
W
W
D
L
W
5
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
8422108+214
L
D
W
W
D
6
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
8341107+313
D
D
D
L
W
7
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
84131312+113
W
W
D
W
W
8
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
84131112-113
W
L
L
W
W
9
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
8332710-312
L
D
D
L
D
10
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
82511211+111
D
W
L
D
D
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
83231515011
D
D
L
W
L
12
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
832378-111
L
W
W
D
D
13
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
84221910+910
L
W
W
D
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
8242912-310
W
L
D
D
W
15
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
83141115-410
W
W
L
L
L
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
8233121209
D
W
L
L
D
17
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
83051617-19
L
L
W
W
L
18
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
8233911-29
L
L
W
L
W
19
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
7223910-18
D
D
W
L
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
8224710-38
L
L
W
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
81431012-27
W
L
D
L
L
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
8125714-75
D
L
L
L
W
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
8116815-74
D
L
L
W
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
8044917-84
D
L
D
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

West Ham sit second in the Championship table, putting them firmly in automatic promotion contention. QPR are sixth, placing them in the playoff positions and within striking distance of the top two.

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