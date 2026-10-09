International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Website Algeria beIN Sports English beinsports.com Angola DStv Now dstv.com Anguilla Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Antigua and Barbuda Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Argentina Fox Sports 2 Argentina foxsports.com.ar Aruba Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Australia beIN SPORTS 3 beinsports.com/au Austria Sky Go Austria sky.at Bahrain beIN Sports English beinsports.com Barbados Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Benin ESPN2 Africa espn.com Bolivia ESPN7 Sur espn.com Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 1P tvinternet.ba Botswana DStv Now dstv.com Brazil ESPN Brazil espn.com.br British Virgin Islands Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Bulgaria Diema Sport 2 diemasport.bg Burkina Faso DStv Now dstv.com Burundi DStv Now dstv.com Cambodia MONOMAX monomax.me Cameroon DStv Now dstv.com Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com Cape Verde Islands DStv Now dstv.com Cayman Islands Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Central African Republic ESPN2 Africa espn.com Chad beIN Sports English beinsports.com Equatorial Guinea DStv Now dstv.com Ghana DStv Now dstv.com USA CBS Sports Network cbssports.com Zimbabwe DStv Now dstv.com

How to watch West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 9 9 Oct 2026 - 15:00 London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Nuno Espirito Santo takes charge of West Ham for this Championship fixture, though the club has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the game. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the home side at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Julien Stephan leads QPR into the match, with the away side also yet to confirm their expected lineup. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors, and that picture should become clearer in the days leading up to the game.

Form

West Ham have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Millwall in the Championship, while their most commanding display came in a 6-0 win over Wrexham. The Hammers scored 14 goals across those five games and conceded eight, reflecting an attack-minded side that can be vulnerable defensively.

QPR have drawn four of their last five competitive matches, with their only win coming against Cardiff City in a 2-1 result. Their most recent game ended 2-2 against Preston North End. The Rs have scored just five goals and conceded four across that run, showing a team that is difficult to break down but struggling to impose themselves going forward.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup in January 2026, when West Ham won 2-1 at home. Prior to that, the sides last met in the Premier League in April 2015, a match that ended goalless at QPR. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, West Ham hold the stronger record, with three wins to QPR's one, and one match ending level.

Standings

West Ham sit second in the Championship table, putting them firmly in automatic promotion contention. QPR are sixth, placing them in the playoff positions and within striking distance of the top two.