How to watch Watford vs Lincoln City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 14 3 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Vicarage Road Stadium

Watford host Lincoln City at Vicarage Road Stadium in a Championship fixture that finds both clubs looking to arrest a run of poor results. Alessio Dionisi's side welcome Chris Cohen's Lincoln to Hertfordshire with pressure mounting on the home end of the table.

Watford have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, collecting just one win from their last five Championship outings. The Hornets have conceded freely and will need a much-improved defensive display to get anything from this game.

Lincoln arrive in uncertain form of their own. Cohen's side sit in mid-table and have shown they can hurt teams on their day, but a heavy defeat to West Ham United and a loss to Sheffield United earlier in October exposed their vulnerabilities against better opposition.

Both managers will be eager to use this fixture as a platform to build some momentum. For Watford in particular, a home win feels close to a necessity given where they sit in the table.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Watford vs Lincoln City.

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