Wales vs Portugal UEFA Nations League Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Cardiff City Stadium

Portugal visit Cardiff knowing they can guarantee top spot in Group A4 of the UEFA Nations League if they avoid defeat to Wales. Kickoff is on 17 November at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Wales have struggled under Bellamy

Craig Bellamy's Wales have endured a tough run in the group, winning just one of their five matches. They sit bottom of Group A4 with three points, and their only victory came against Norway in early October. A home performance with something to play for could yet give the Cardiff crowd a night to remember. The Welsh will secure a relegation playoff tie in March unless two of Serbia, Turkey and the Czech Republic win their final games.

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Portugal arrive off the back of a heavy defeat

Portugal come into this match under pressure of a different kind. Jorge Jesus's side were beaten 4-1 by Denmark in Braga on Saturday, their heaviest home defeat in official history, and the mood around the squad has grown complicated in the days since. The result ended a run of four consecutive victories and left the Selecao with questions to answer.

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Key stats & injury news

Ruben Dias and Joao Palhinha are both suspended for Portugal, while Ethan Ampadu is suspended for the hosts.

Bernardo Silva has been ruled out for Portugal following a medical evaluation by the FPF's Health and Performance Department.

Seven of Portugal’s last eight Nations League clashes produced

Six of Wales’ last seven home matches featured goals at both ends.

Likely XIs

Wales (4231): Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Dasilva; Cullen, Sheehan; Johnson, Brooks, Wilson; Koumas.

Portugal (4231): D Costa; A Costa, A Silva, Veiga, Dalot; J Neves, Vitinha; B Silva, Felix, Fernandes; Ramos.

Team news & squads