How to watch Wales vs Portugal with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Cardiff City Stadium

Wales host Portugal at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday evening in the final round of UEFA Nations League Group A4, with both sides arriving in contrasting moods after a dramatic weekend of results.

Craig Bellamy's Wales are already condemned to finish bottom of the group after a 3-1 home defeat to Norway on Saturday. A second consecutive relegation play-off now looms for the Welsh, who have lost four of their five group matches and will miss out on top seeding for the Euro 2028 qualifying draw.

Portugal arrive in Cardiff reeling from their heaviest home defeat in official history. Jorge Jesus's side were dismantled 4-1 by Denmark in Braga on Saturday, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring twice in a display that exposed serious defensive and attacking frailties in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Despite the humiliation in Braga, Portugal remain top of Group A4 and need only avoid defeat in Cardiff to secure first place and a seeded berth in the Nations League quarter-finals. The pressure is squarely on Jesus to restore order after what defender Ruben Dias described as a performance defined by 'deadly sins'.

Dias himself will be absent on Tuesday through suspension, adding further defensive uncertainty to a squad already searching for answers. Jesus was characteristically blunt when asked about the absence of Ronaldo after Saturday's loss, insisting the squad must look forward rather than dwell on the past.

For Wales, Tuesday offers a chance to sign off the group stage with some pride at home. Bellamy praised his side's bravery in Oslo despite the defeat, and will want a performance that gives supporters something to hold onto before a difficult spring.

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