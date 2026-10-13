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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoVissel Kobe
team-logoJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
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Vissel Kobe vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC: Worldwide AFC Champions League Elite broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Vissel Kobe vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
Vissel Kobe
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
AFC Champions League Elite

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

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How to watch Vissel Kobe vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Vissel Kobe and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 11:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vissel Kobe vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Vissel Kobe vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Skibbe

Vissel Kobe are managed by Michael Skibbe, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage. The club's probable lineup has not been released, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC head into the match under coach Jeong-Yong Chung, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed for the away squad either. Updates on both teams' availability are expected to be added as the fixture approaches.

Form

KOB

KOB - Form

KAN
W2-1
TPF
W1-2
GOS
W0-1
SAT
W1-0
KAR
L4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
JEO

JEO - Form

GAN
D1-1
FCS
L1-2
KAR
W2-1
GWF
D2-2
DAE
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Vissel Kobe have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 defeat to Kashiwa Reysol in the J. League, though that followed back-to-back wins against Gamba Osaka and Sagan Tosu. In their most recent AFC Champions League Elite appearance, they claimed a 2-1 victory away at Port FC. Across the five matches, Kobe scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five games. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 K-League 1 defeat to Daejeon Hana Citizen. Their standout result in that run was a 2-1 win over Kashiwa Reysol in the AFC Champions League Elite. Jeonbuk scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, with no clean sheets recorded.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Vissel KobeDrawJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
0
0
1
AFC Champions League Elite
Vissel Kobe badge
Vissel Kobe
KOB
1
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC badge
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
JEO
3
FT
0Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1

The only meeting between these two sides in the available record came in the AFC Champions League Elite in August 2022, when Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC beat Vissel Kobe 3-1. That result gives Jeonbuk the advantage in head-to-head terms based on the data available, with Kobe yet to record a win against their Korean opponents in this competition.

Standings

East

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Kashima AntlersKashima AntlersKAN
220081+76
W
W
2
Gamba OsakaGamba OsakaGOS
220072+56
W
W
3
Beijing GuoanBeijing GuoanBEI
220041+36
W
W
4
Shanghai PortShanghai PortSHT
211075+24
D
W
5
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zimJDT
211031+24
W
D
6
Daejeon Hana CitizenDaejeon Hana CitizenDAE
211021+14
D
W
7
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJEO
110021+13
W
8
Vissel KobeVissel KobeKOB
110021+13
W
9
Kyoto Sanga FCKyoto Sanga FCKSF
21011103
W
L
10
Buriram UnitedBuriram UnitedBUN
201112-11
L
D
11
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwa ReysolKAR
100112-10
L
12
Port FCPort FCTPF
100112-10
L
13
Ratchaburi FCRatchaburi FCRAT
200247-30
L
L
14
Cong An Ha NoiCong An Ha NoiCAN
200215-40
L
L
15
Pohang SteelersPohang SteelersPOH
200215-40
L
L
16
Newcastle JetsNewcastle JetsNEW
2002210-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite East standings, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC sit one place above Vissel Kobe, with the Korean side in seventh and Kobe in eighth. The proximity of the two clubs in the table means the result here could have a direct impact on both teams' standing in the group.

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