International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Official Homepage Argentina Disney+ disneyplus.com Bolivia Disney+ disneyplus.com Brazil Disney+ disneyplus.com Canada OneSoccer onesoccer.ca Chile Disney+ disneyplus.com Colombia Disney+ disneyplus.com Costa Rica Disney+ disneyplus.com Cuba Disney+ disneyplus.com Dominican Republic Disney+ disneyplus.com Ecuador Disney+ disneyplus.com El Salvador Disney+ disneyplus.com Guatemala Disney+ disneyplus.com Haiti Disney+ disneyplus.com Honduras Disney+ disneyplus.com Jamaica Disney+ disneyplus.com Nicaragua Disney+ disneyplus.com Panama Disney+ disneyplus.com Paraguay Disney+ disneyplus.com Peru Disney+ disneyplus.com Puerto Rico Disney+ disneyplus.com Trinidad and Tobago Disney+ disneyplus.com United States Paramount+ paramountplus.com Uruguay Disney+ disneyplus.com U.S. Virgin Islands Disney+ disneyplus.com Venezuela Disney+ disneyplus.com

How to watch Violette AC vs Portmore United with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Caribbean Cup - Semi Finals 20 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Violette AC and Portmore United will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 01:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Violette AC vs Portmore United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Violette AC is not yet available, with no injury or suspension data currently listed for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Portmore United are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side. Updates will be added as they emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Violette AC have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Portmore United in the most recent fixture. Before that result, they had strung together four consecutive wins, including a 1-0 victory over Club Sando and a 3-0 win against Defence Force. Across those five matches they scored six goals and conceded four, though their Caribbean Cup defensive record of one goal conceded across four earlier fixtures underlines how solid they had been in this competition.

Portmore United have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 win over Violette AC, and they also claimed a 4-1 victory over Humble Lions during this run. They have scored nine goals and conceded seven across the five games, reflecting a side capable of attacking output but with defensive vulnerabilities.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have one recorded meeting between them. Portmore United beat Violette AC 3-1 in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup on October 14, 2026, with the Jamaican side claiming all three points in that fixture. That result represents the full extent of the available head-to-head record between these clubs.

Standings

Violette AC lead Group A in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, while Portmore United sit second in Group B. Both clubs remain in contention to advance, with Portmore needing to maintain their position among the frontrunners in their group.