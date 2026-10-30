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LaLiga
team-logoVillarreal
Estadio de la Ceramica
team-logoEspanyol
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TV Guide & Streaming
Villarreal vs Espanyol
Villarreal
Espanyol
LaLiga
United StatesFubo
United KingdomLaLigaTV
CanadaTSN Premium
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IndiaFanCode

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Angola

SuperSport Laliga ROA / DStv Now

SuperSport

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports Argentina / DGO

DIRECTV Latin America

Australia

beIN SPORTS 2 / beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Brazil

SportyNet

SportyNet

Canada

TSN Premium

TSN

Chad

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Chile

DIRECTV Sports Chile / DGO

DIRECTV Latin America

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

DIRECTV Sports Colombia / DGO

DIRECTV Latin America

Democratic Republic of the Congo

SuperSport Laliga ROA / Startimes Sports Premium

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

DAZN France / Disney+ Premium

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

beIN Sports 2 Indonesia / Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan / U-NEXT

DAZN Japan

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

Sky Sports Norte / ViX

Sky México

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport Laliga ROA / DStv Now

SuperSport

Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru / DGO

DIRECTV Latin America

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Match Preview

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 11
Estadio de la Ceramica

Villarreal host Espanyol at the Estadio de la Cerámica in a LaLiga fixture that carries sharply different stakes for each side.

Inigo Perez's side arrive in decent shape domestically. A 1-2 win at Valencia last weekend kept them climbing the table, and they go into this one sitting tenth in LaLiga. Their European campaign has added further momentum, with back-to-back wins in the Champions League against SSC Napoli and a dramatic 4-3 victory at Anfield before that result was reversed on the night.

Espanyol arrive at the Cerámica in crisis. They sit 18th in LaLiga with only eight points, deep in the relegation zone, and their week has gone from difficult to catastrophic. The club sacked manager Manolo González on Tuesday after a humiliating Copa del Rey exit to fourth-tier Sestao, a result that ended a tenure spanning more than three seasons and 107 official games. They head to Villarreal without a permanent coach in place.

On the pitch, Espanyol have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions and have conceded freely throughout that run. The contrast in momentum between these two sides could hardly be more pronounced.

Villarreal's own cup campaign has been ticking over smoothly. They beat CD Manacor 5-0 in the Copa del Rey on Monday, rotating their squad ahead of this fixture, which suggests Perez will have options to freshen up his starting eleven.

With Espanyol in turmoil off the pitch and struggling for results on it, Villarreal will fancy their chances of extending their recent dominance in this fixture. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

Team news & squads

Villarreal vs Espanyol Probable lineups

4-4-2
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
Formation
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
4-4-2
P. GulacsiP. GulacsiR. VeigaR. VeigaS. MourinoS. MourinoJ. FoythJ. FoythS. CardonaS. CardonaS. ComesanaS. ComesanaA. MoleiroA. MoleiroT. BuchananT. BuchananC. MaciaC. MaciaG. MorenoG. MorenoA. PerezA. PerezA. FortunoA. FortunoQ. HartmanQ. HartmanL. CabreraL. CabreraO. El HilaliO. El HilaliU. NunezU. NunezJ. HernandezJ. HernandezB. ZaragozaB. ZaragozaE. ExpositoE. ExpositoP. LozanoP. LozanoA. CalatravaA. CalatravaR. FernandezR. Fernandez
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
4-4-2
Villarreal

Starting XI

Espanyol

Manager

  • I. Perez
  • E. Sarabia

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