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International Coverage

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 11 30 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Estadio de la Ceramica

Villarreal host Espanyol at the Estadio de la Cerámica in a LaLiga fixture that carries sharply different stakes for each side.

Inigo Perez's side arrive in decent shape domestically. A 1-2 win at Valencia last weekend kept them climbing the table, and they go into this one sitting tenth in LaLiga. Their European campaign has added further momentum, with back-to-back wins in the Champions League against SSC Napoli and a dramatic 4-3 victory at Anfield before that result was reversed on the night.

Espanyol arrive at the Cerámica in crisis. They sit 18th in LaLiga with only eight points, deep in the relegation zone, and their week has gone from difficult to catastrophic. The club sacked manager Manolo González on Tuesday after a humiliating Copa del Rey exit to fourth-tier Sestao, a result that ended a tenure spanning more than three seasons and 107 official games. They head to Villarreal without a permanent coach in place.

On the pitch, Espanyol have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions and have conceded freely throughout that run. The contrast in momentum between these two sides could hardly be more pronounced.

Villarreal's own cup campaign has been ticking over smoothly. They beat CD Manacor 5-0 in the Copa del Rey on Monday, rotating their squad ahead of this fixture, which suggests Perez will have options to freshen up his starting eleven.

With Espanyol in turmoil off the pitch and struggling for results on it, Villarreal will fancy their chances of extending their recent dominance in this fixture. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

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