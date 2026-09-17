How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Union St.Gilloise with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Doosan Arena Plzen

Today's game between Viktoria Plzen and Union St.Gilloise will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Union St.Gilloise today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Viktoria Plzen are managed by Radoslav Kovac. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Union Saint-Gilloise are led by David Hubert. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Viktoria Plzen have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Sigma Olomouc in the Czech First League on September 13. They drew 0-0 with Hradec Kralove before that, though they did beat FK Crvena Zvezda 5-1 in Europa League qualification on August 27. Across the five matches, Plzen scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Union Saint-Gilloise have won four of their last five matches, drawing only once, against Zulte Waregem on August 15. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 win over Lommel on September 12. They have kept clean sheets in three consecutive matches and scored 13 goals across the five-game run while conceding just three.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Viktoria Plzen and Union Saint-Gilloise.

Standings

Both Viktoria Plzen and Union Saint-Gilloise are currently positioned first in the Europa League table heading into this fixture.