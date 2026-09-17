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Europa League
team-logoViktoria Plzen
Doosan Arena Plzen
team-logoUnion St.Gilloise
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Viktoria Plzen vs Union St.Gilloise: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Viktoria Plzen vs Union St.Gilloise
Viktoria Plzen
Union St.Gilloise
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Union St.Gilloise with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
Doosan Arena Plzen

Today's game between Viktoria Plzen and Union St.Gilloise will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Union St.Gilloise today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Viktoria Plzen vs Union St.Gilloise Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Kovac

Viktoria Plzen are managed by Radoslav Kovac. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Union Saint-Gilloise are led by David Hubert. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

VPL

VPL - Form

ZVE
W5-1
SLO
D1-1
ARB
W0-3
HRA
D0-0
SOL
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
GIL

GIL - Form

ZUL
D0-0
AND
W3-0
STT
W0-3
CHA
W2-3
LOM
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Viktoria Plzen have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Sigma Olomouc in the Czech First League on September 13. They drew 0-0 with Hradec Kralove before that, though they did beat FK Crvena Zvezda 5-1 in Europa League qualification on August 27. Across the five matches, Plzen scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Union Saint-Gilloise have won four of their last five matches, drawing only once, against Zulte Waregem on August 15. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 win over Lommel on September 12. They have kept clean sheets in three consecutive matches and scored 13 goals across the five-game run while conceding just three.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Viktoria Plzen and Union Saint-Gilloise.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
4
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
5
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
6
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
8
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
8
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
8
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
8
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
12
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
12
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
12
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
12
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
12
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
12
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
12
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
12
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
12
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
12
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
12
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
12
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
12
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
12
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
30
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
31
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
32
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
32
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
34
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
34
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Viktoria Plzen and Union Saint-Gilloise are currently positioned first in the Europa League table heading into this fixture.

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