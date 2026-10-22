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Europa League
team-logoViktoria Plzen
Doosan Arena Plzen
team-logoLevski Sofia
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Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia
Viktoria Plzen
Levski Sofia
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+

Disney+

Austria

RTL+

RTL+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV (YouTube)

Bulgaria

bTV Action / Ring

bTV

Canada

DAZN

DAZN

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN

ESPN

Czech Republic

Nova Sport

Nova Sport

Denmark

Disney+

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

France

Canal+

Canal+

Germany

RTL+

RTL+

Great Britain

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

Greece

MagentaSport

MagentaSport

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Italy

Sky Sport

Sky Sport

Mexico

ViX

ViX

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport

Norway

Viaplay

Viaplay

Peru

ESPN

ESPN

Poland

Polsat Box Go

Polsat Box Go

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

USA

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Doosan Arena Plzen

Today's game between Viktoria Plzen and Levski Sofia will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Kovac

Radoslav Kovac has not confirmed his probable lineup for Plzen ahead of this Europa League fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Julio Velazquez is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection for Levski Sofia, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

VPL

VPL - Form

GIL
L0-3
SLP
L2-1
BOL
W3-0
FTC
L2-1
JAB
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LES

LES - Form

BOV
D0-0
SAL
L0-1
CMV
W0-2
NEC
D1-1
SPP
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Plzen head into this match having won two and lost three of their last five competitive games. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 win away at Jablonec in the Czech First League, though that followed a 2-1 defeat to Ferencvaros in the Europa League. Earlier in the run, a 0-3 loss to Union St. Gilloise in European competition underlined the scale of the challenge Kovac's side face. They have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches, a record that reflects inconsistency rather than a team firing on all cylinders.

Levski Sofia carry a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-2 cup win over Spartak Pleven, and they drew 1-1 with NEC Nijmegen in their previous Europa League game. A 0-1 defeat to Salzburg earlier in the run remains their only loss in that period, and they have kept three clean sheets across the five matches, a pattern that points to defensive solidity on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Viktoria PlzenDrawLevski Sofia
0
1
0
Club Friendlies
Levski Sofia badge
Levski Sofia
LES
3
Viktoria Plzen badge
Viktoria Plzen
VPL
3
FT
3Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The two clubs met once previously, a Club Friendlies fixture played in January 2013 that ended 3-3, with Levski Sofia as the home side. That single meeting offers limited context for a competitive Europa League fixture, and this will effectively be the first meaningful encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Plzen sit 31st while Levski Sofia are placed 24th, with both clubs outside the positions that guarantee progression and in need of points to improve their standing in the competition.

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