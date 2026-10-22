International Coverage

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Doosan Arena Plzen

Today's game between Viktoria Plzen and Levski Sofia will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Radoslav Kovac has not confirmed his probable lineup for Plzen ahead of this Europa League fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Julio Velazquez is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection for Levski Sofia, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Plzen head into this match having won two and lost three of their last five competitive games. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 win away at Jablonec in the Czech First League, though that followed a 2-1 defeat to Ferencvaros in the Europa League. Earlier in the run, a 0-3 loss to Union St. Gilloise in European competition underlined the scale of the challenge Kovac's side face. They have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches, a record that reflects inconsistency rather than a team firing on all cylinders.

Levski Sofia carry a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-2 cup win over Spartak Pleven, and they drew 1-1 with NEC Nijmegen in their previous Europa League game. A 0-1 defeat to Salzburg earlier in the run remains their only loss in that period, and they have kept three clean sheets across the five matches, a pattern that points to defensive solidity on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met once previously, a Club Friendlies fixture played in January 2013 that ended 3-3, with Levski Sofia as the home side. That single meeting offers limited context for a competitive Europa League fixture, and this will effectively be the first meaningful encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Plzen sit 31st while Levski Sofia are placed 24th, with both clubs outside the positions that guarantee progression and in need of points to improve their standing in the competition.