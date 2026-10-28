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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoViettel
team-logoFC Seoul
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Watch Viettel vs. FC Seoul live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Viettel vs FC Seoul
Viettel
FC Seoul
AFC Champions League Two
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How to watch Viettel vs FC Seoul with a VPN

  1. Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  2. Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
  3. Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  4. Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  5. Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

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Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Paramount+

Paramount+

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Chad

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu / iQiyi

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+ / MNC Soccer Channel

Vision+

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Korea Republic

Coupang Play / tvN SPORTS

Coupang Play

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Thailand

BG Sports

TrueID / BG Sports

United States

Paramount+ / YouTube (The AFC Hub)

Paramount+

Vietnam

FPT Play / TV 360

FPT Play

Match Preview

Viettel host FC Seoul in the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides under pressure to produce a result that keeps their Group E campaign alive.

The Vietnamese club come into this fixture in difficult form, having won none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their continental campaign has been particularly tough, with a defeat to Persib Bandung their most recent AFC Champions League Two outing.

FC Seoul arrive in mixed shape. The South Korean side have drawn their last two K-League 1 matches and suffered a heavy 3-0 loss to Melbourne Victory in the same group stage, a result that has left them sitting at the foot of Group E.

With Viettel third and Seoul fourth in the group standings, neither side can afford to drop points here. The margin for error is narrow for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Two fixture.

Team news & squads


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