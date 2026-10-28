India FanCode

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Viettel vs FC Seoul with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 3 28 Oct 2026 - 08:15

Viettel host FC Seoul in the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides under pressure to produce a result that keeps their Group E campaign alive.

The Vietnamese club come into this fixture in difficult form, having won none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their continental campaign has been particularly tough, with a defeat to Persib Bandung their most recent AFC Champions League Two outing.

FC Seoul arrive in mixed shape. The South Korean side have drawn their last two K-League 1 matches and suffered a heavy 3-0 loss to Melbourne Victory in the same group stage, a result that has left them sitting at the foot of Group E.

With Viettel third and Seoul fourth in the group standings, neither side can afford to drop points here. The margin for error is narrow for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Two fixture.

Team news & squads



