How to watch Vietnam U17 vs Mali U17 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo United Kingdom DAZN Canada Fubo Australia DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 26 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Vietnam U17 take on Mali U17 in Group G of the World Cup U17, with both sides chasing a result that shapes the table.

Mali arrive as group leaders and in strong form. They beat New Zealand U17 3-0 and then Belgium U17 2-1 in their two most recent group games.

That Belgium win came on 23 November, and it showed a team able to score and close out tight matches. Across their last five outings Mali have won four.

Vietnam have had a tougher start. They lost 3-2 to Belgium U17 on 20 November before a 3-3 draw with New Zealand U17 on 23 November.

The Vietnamese side have scored freely in those two games but have also conceded six goals. Tightening up at the back looks like their most pressing task against a Mali attack that has been prolific.

Vietnam sit third in the group, with Mali top. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

Team news & squads