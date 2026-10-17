Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoVenezia
Stadio Pierluigi Penzo
team-logoSSC Napoli
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Venezia vs SSC Napoli: Worldwide Serie A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Venezia vs SSC Napoli
Venezia
SSC Napoli
Serie A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

STARZPLAY / Shasha

STARZPLAY

Argentina

ESPN3 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Australia

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN3 Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

ESPN3 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

STARZPLAY / Shasha

STARZPLAY

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

ZEE5 / Unite8 Sports 1

ZEE5

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Italy

DAZN Italia

DAZN Italia

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

ESPN Mexico / Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Norway

VG+

VG+

Peru

ESPN3 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

STARZPLAY / STC TV

STARZPLAY

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Sweden

TV4 Play / TV4 Sportkanalen

TV4 Play

United Arab Emirates

STARZPLAY / Shasha

STARZPLAY

United Kingdom

DAZN UK

DAZN UK

United States

Paramount+ / Peacock

Paramount+

Uruguay

ESPN3 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

How to watch Venezia vs SSC Napoli with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 7
Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

Today's game between Venezia and SSC Napoli will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Venezia vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Venezia vs SSC Napoli Probable lineups

3-5-2
Venezia crest
Venezia
VEN
page.match.formation.title
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
3-4-2-1
F. StankovicF. StankovicR. HalhalR. HalhalJ. JesusJ. JesusJ. SchingtienneJ. SchingtienneS. SohmS. SohmK. PerezK. PerezT. BasicT. BasicA. HainautA. HainautR. HapsR. HapsJ. YeboahJ. YeboahA. AdamsA. AdamsA. MeretA. MeretA. RrahmaniA. RrahmaniR. MarinR. MarinB. BadiashileB. BadiashileS. McTominayS. McTominayG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoB. GilmourB. GilmourN. LangN. LangS. LobotkaS. LobotkaL. SpinazzolaL. SpinazzolaL. LuccaL. Lucca
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
3-5-2
Venezia

Starting XI

SSC Napoli

Manager

  • D. Nicola
  • M. Allegri

Venezia are without several players through injury, with Marin Sverko, Bartol Franjic, Gianluca Busio, Thierry Correia, Pasquale Mazzocchi, and Andrea Adorante all unavailable. Nicola's projected XI is expected to feature Filip Stankovic in goal, with Akor Adams leading the attack and John Yeboah providing width.

Napoli's injury list is also significant. Alessandro Buongiorno, Alisson Santos, Antonio Vergara, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Mathias Olivera, and Costantino Favasuli are all listed as unavailable. David Neres picked up a muscular problem during the Villarreal trip and will not feature here. Allegri's projected XI is expected to be led by Rasmus Hoejlund in attack, with Kevin De Bruyne included in the starting lineup alongside Stanislav Lobotka in midfield.

Form

VEN

VEN - Form

FRC
L3-2
FIO
L2-4
LAZ
L0-2
RAP
W1-0
ATA
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NAP

NAP - Form

ARS
L0-1
BOL
W1-0
FIO
D1-1
FRC
W3-0
VIL
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Venezia arrive with a record of one win and four defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. That solitary victory came in a friendly against Rapid Wien, while their three most recent Serie A outings ended in defeat — the latest a 3-1 loss to Atalanta. Across those five matches, Venezia have scored five goals and conceded ten, a defensive record that underlines the scale of the challenge facing Nicola.

Napoli's last five matches tell a similarly inconsistent story: two wins, one draw, and two defeats. The most recent outing was the 3-1 loss in Villarreal, which followed a 3-0 Serie A win over Frosinone. Allegri's side have scored six goals and conceded five across that run, though the manner of the defeats — particularly in Europe — points to structural problems that a change of opponent alone is unlikely to fix.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

VeneziaDrawSSC Napoli
0
2
3
Serie A
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
FT
Serie A
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
FT
Serie B
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
1
FT
1Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended goalless — a 0-0 draw in Venice in March 2025 in Serie A. Napoli won the reverse fixture that same season, a 1-0 home victory in December 2024. Across the last four competitive meetings between the clubs, Napoli have won three and drawn one, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
6510188+1016
W
D
W
W
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
6510114+716
W
W
D
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
6420143+1114
D
D
W
W
W
4
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
5
CagliariCagliariCGL
641163+313
D
W
W
W
L
6
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
6330115+612
D
W
D
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
632195+411
D
W
L
D
W
8
ComoComoCOM
632196+311
D
L
W
W
W
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
6312106+410
W
D
W
L
L
10
AtalantaAtalantaATA
63038809
W
L
L
L
W
11
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
72231214-28
L
D
L
W
D
12
TorinoTorinoTOR
621379-27
W
D
L
W
L
13
LecceLecceLEC
6204612-66
L
L
W
L
L
14
BolognaBolognaBOL
612357-25
W
D
L
D
L
15
UdineseUdineseUDI
6114913-44
L
L
L
L
W
16
MonzaMonzaMON
6114915-64
L
W
L
D
L
17
GenoaGenoaGEN
6114511-64
W
L
D
L
L
18
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
6114410-64
L
W
L
D
L
19
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
6114714-74
L
D
W
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
6006516-110
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In Serie A, Venezia sit bottom of the table while Napoli are eighth — a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of two clubs at very different points in their seasons.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google