International Coverage

How to watch Venezia vs SSC Napoli with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

Today's game between Venezia and SSC Napoli will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Venezia vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Venezia are without several players through injury, with Marin Sverko, Bartol Franjic, Gianluca Busio, Thierry Correia, Pasquale Mazzocchi, and Andrea Adorante all unavailable. Nicola's projected XI is expected to feature Filip Stankovic in goal, with Akor Adams leading the attack and John Yeboah providing width.

Napoli's injury list is also significant. Alessandro Buongiorno, Alisson Santos, Antonio Vergara, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Mathias Olivera, and Costantino Favasuli are all listed as unavailable. David Neres picked up a muscular problem during the Villarreal trip and will not feature here. Allegri's projected XI is expected to be led by Rasmus Hoejlund in attack, with Kevin De Bruyne included in the starting lineup alongside Stanislav Lobotka in midfield.

Form

Venezia arrive with a record of one win and four defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. That solitary victory came in a friendly against Rapid Wien, while their three most recent Serie A outings ended in defeat — the latest a 3-1 loss to Atalanta. Across those five matches, Venezia have scored five goals and conceded ten, a defensive record that underlines the scale of the challenge facing Nicola.

Napoli's last five matches tell a similarly inconsistent story: two wins, one draw, and two defeats. The most recent outing was the 3-1 loss in Villarreal, which followed a 3-0 Serie A win over Frosinone. Allegri's side have scored six goals and conceded five across that run, though the manner of the defeats — particularly in Europe — points to structural problems that a change of opponent alone is unlikely to fix.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended goalless — a 0-0 draw in Venice in March 2025 in Serie A. Napoli won the reverse fixture that same season, a 1-0 home victory in December 2024. Across the last four competitive meetings between the clubs, Napoli have won three and drawn one, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Standings

In Serie A, Venezia sit bottom of the table while Napoli are eighth — a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of two clubs at very different points in their seasons.