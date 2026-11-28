How to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Independiente with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga Profesional - Quarter Finals 28 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Velez Sarsfield host Independiente in a Liga Profesional fixture. The venue and kick-off time have not yet been confirmed.

Velez arrive under Guillermo Barros Schelotto with a mixed recent run. They beat Gimnasia Mendoza 1-0 and thrashed Central Cordoba de Santiago 5-0 away, then drew 2-2 with San Lorenzo and lost 2-0 to Union.

Their latest outing, a 2-2 scoreline against Belgrano, was recorded as a win. They sit third in both Group A tables this season.

Independiente, led by Jadson Viera, come in with more momentum. They won 2-1 at Argentinos Juniors on November 21 and beat Deportivo Riestra 2-1 the previous time out.

That followed a 1-1 draw with Defensa y Justicia and a 1-0 defeat to Boca Juniors. They are fifth in the Apertura Group A table and sixth in the Clausura Group A table.

Velez have the recent edge in this fixture. They won 1-0 on August 3 in the Liga Profesional.

Here is what we know about how to follow the game, along with the numbers behind it.

Team news & squads