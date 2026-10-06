How to watch USA vs Canada with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Friendlies - Game Week 1 6 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between USA and Canada will kick off at 7 Oct 2026, 01:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Canada today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for the United States ahead of this fixture. Full squad and lineup information will be added closer to kick-off.

Canada are similarly without confirmed injury or suspension updates at this stage. Details on their projected XI and any absentees will be published when the coaching staff release official information.

Form

The United States head into this match with a W4-D0-L1 record across their last five games. Their most recent result was a 3-0 friendly win over Mexico, following victories over Chile (4-2) and Peru (4-1) earlier in the same October window. The only defeat in that run came against Belgium at the World Cup quarter-final stage, a 4-1 result. Across the five matches, the USMNT scored 14 goals and conceded 7, reflecting a side with clear attacking output but defensive questions that persist.

Canada hold a W3-D0-L2 record across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 friendly win over Peru, and they also beat Chile 1-0 earlier in the window. Their World Cup run included wins over South Africa and Qatar before a 3-0 defeat to Morocco ended their campaign at the round of 16. Canada scored 4 goals and conceded 4 across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the CONCACAF Nations League in March 2025, when Canada won 2-1. Before that, the USA beat Canada 1-2 in a friendly in September 2024, and the sides drew 2-2 at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Across the last five recorded meetings, Canada hold two wins to the USA's two, with one draw, making this a genuinely balanced rivalry.