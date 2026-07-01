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World Cup
team-logoUSA
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
team-logoBosnia and Herzegovina
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USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
USA
Bosnia and Herzegovina
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage


Rank (by Size)

Country

Primary Broadcaster

Homepage Link

1

Canada

TSN

tsn.ca

2

United States

Fox Sports

foxsports.com

3

Brazil

Disney+

disneyplus.com

4

Australia

Optus Sport

sport.optus.com.au

5

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

6

Argentina

TyC Sports

tycsports.com

7

Mexico

Azteca Deportes

aztecadeportes.com

8

Indonesia

TVRI

tvri.go.id

9

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

10

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

11

France

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

12

Spain

LaLiga+

laligaplus.tv

13

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

14

Poland

TVP Sport

sport.tvp.pl

15

United Kingdom

BBC Sport

bbc.com/sport

16

New Zealand

TVNZ+

tvnz.co.nz

17

Uruguay

DSports

directvgo.com

18

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

19

United Arab Emirates

TOD

tod.tv

20

Portugal

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

21

Hungary

M4 Sport

m4sport.hu

22

Netherlands

NPO 3

npo.nl

23

Croatia

HRTi

hrti.hrt.hr

24

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Moja TV

bhmobile.bhmobile.ba

25

Israel

Kan

kan.org.il

How to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Final Stage
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick-off at 2 Jul 2026, 01:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
USA crest
USA
USA
Formation
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
4-4-2
24M. Freese16A. Freeman3C. Richards13T. Ream5A. Robinson8W. McKennie10C. Pulisic4T. Adams17M. Tillman2S. Dest20F. Balogun1N. Vasilj5S. Kolasinac4T. Muharemovic7A. Dedic18N. Katic13I. Basic6B. Tahirovic20E. Bajraktarevic19K. Alajbegovic11E. Dzeko10E. Demirovic
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
3-4-2-1
USA

Starting XI

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Manager

  • M. Pochettino
  • S. Barbarez

Injuries and Suspensions

    Mauricio Pochettino names a strong projected XI for the United States, with Matt Freese in goal behind a back four of Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, and Antonee Robinson. Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman line up in central midfield, with Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, and Sergino Dest supporting Folarin Balogun up front. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side at this stage.

    Sergej Barbarez names his projected XI for Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Nikola Vasilj starting in goal. The back four consists of Amar Dedic, Nikola Katic, Tarik Muharemovic, and Sead Kolasinac. Ivan Basic and Benjamin Tahirovic feature in midfield alongside Esmir Bajraktarevic and Kerim Alajbegovic, with Edin Dzeko and Ermedin Demirovic leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are declared for the away side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Form

    USA
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    12/8
    Games over 2.5 goals
    4/5
    Both teams scored
    4/5

    BIH
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    6/7
    Games over 2.5 goals
    2/5
    Both teams scored
    4/5

    USA come into this match with three wins and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 loss to Turkey in the World Cup group stage on June 26, ending a two-game winning run in the tournament. Before that, they beat Australia 2-0 and Paraguay 4-1 in their opening group fixtures. Pre-tournament, the USMNT lost 2-1 to Germany in a friendly before beating Senegal 3-2. Across those five matches, they scored 12 goals and conceded nine.

    Bosnia and Herzegovina's last five results produced one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their standout result was a 3-1 victory over Qatar on June 24, while a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland on June 18 remains their heaviest recent loss. They drew 1-1 with Canada in their opening World Cup group match and drew 1-1 with Panama and 0-0 with North Macedonia in pre-tournament friendlies. Across five matches, they scored six goals and conceded seven.

    Head-to-Head Record

    USA

    Last 3 matches

    BIH

    2

    Wins

    1

    Draw

    0

    Wins

    5

    Goals scored

    3
    Games over 2.5 goals
    1/3
    Both teams scored
    1/3

    The most recent meeting between these two sides came on December 19, 2021, when USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 in a friendly. Before that, the teams played out a 0-0 draw in a January 2018 friendly. The only other recorded meeting in this dataset came on August 14, 2013, when Bosnia and Herzegovina hosted USA and lost 3-4. Across all three matches, USA have won twice and drawn once, scoring five goals to Bosnia and Herzegovina's three.

    Standings

    USA finished top of Group D, while Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified from Group B in third place.

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