International Coverage





Rank (by Size) Country Primary Broadcaster Homepage Link 1 Canada TSN tsn.ca 2 United States Fox Sports foxsports.com 3 Brazil Disney+ disneyplus.com 4 Australia Optus Sport sport.optus.com.au 5 India ZEE5 zee5.com 6 Argentina TyC Sports tycsports.com 7 Mexico Azteca Deportes aztecadeportes.com 8 Indonesia TVRI tvri.go.id 9 South Africa SuperSport supersport.com 10 Pakistan tapmad tapmad.com 11 France L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr 12 Spain LaLiga+ laligaplus.tv 13 Germany DAZN dazn.com 14 Poland TVP Sport sport.tvp.pl 15 United Kingdom BBC Sport bbc.com/sport 16 New Zealand TVNZ+ tvnz.co.nz 17 Uruguay DSports directvgo.com 18 Bangladesh Sony LIV sonyliv.com 19 United Arab Emirates TOD tod.tv 20 Portugal Sport TV sporttv.pt 21 Hungary M4 Sport m4sport.hu 22 Netherlands NPO 3 npo.nl 23 Croatia HRTi hrti.hrt.hr 24 Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV bhmobile.bhmobile.ba 25 Israel Kan kan.org.il

How to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final Stage San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick-off at 2 Jul 2026, 01:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Mauricio Pochettino names a strong projected XI for the United States, with Matt Freese in goal behind a back four of Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, and Antonee Robinson. Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman line up in central midfield, with Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, and Sergino Dest supporting Folarin Balogun up front. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side at this stage.

Sergej Barbarez names his projected XI for Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Nikola Vasilj starting in goal. The back four consists of Amar Dedic, Nikola Katic, Tarik Muharemovic, and Sead Kolasinac. Ivan Basic and Benjamin Tahirovic feature in midfield alongside Esmir Bajraktarevic and Kerim Alajbegovic, with Edin Dzeko and Ermedin Demirovic leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are declared for the away side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 15 C. Roldan

22 M. McKenzie Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

USA come into this match with three wins and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 loss to Turkey in the World Cup group stage on June 26, ending a two-game winning run in the tournament. Before that, they beat Australia 2-0 and Paraguay 4-1 in their opening group fixtures. Pre-tournament, the USMNT lost 2-1 to Germany in a friendly before beating Senegal 3-2. Across those five matches, they scored 12 goals and conceded nine.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's last five results produced one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their standout result was a 3-1 victory over Qatar on June 24, while a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland on June 18 remains their heaviest recent loss. They drew 1-1 with Canada in their opening World Cup group match and drew 1-1 with Panama and 0-0 with North Macedonia in pre-tournament friendlies. Across five matches, they scored six goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on December 19, 2021, when USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 in a friendly. Before that, the teams played out a 0-0 draw in a January 2018 friendly. The only other recorded meeting in this dataset came on August 14, 2013, when Bosnia and Herzegovina hosted USA and lost 3-4. Across all three matches, USA have won twice and drawn once, scoring five goals to Bosnia and Herzegovina's three.

Standings

USA finished top of Group D, while Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified from Group B in third place.