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How to watch USA vs Belgium with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between USA and Belgium will kick-off at 7 Jul 2026, 01:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Belgium todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
USA vs Belgium Probable lineups
Pochettino is set to start Matt Freese in goal, with a back line of Alex Freeman, Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, and Sergino Dest. Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams are projected in midfield alongside Malik Tillman, with Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the USMNT, with Balogun's availability confirmed after FIFA suspended his one-game ban.
For Belgium, Rudi Garcia is expected to name Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a defence of Brandon Mechele, Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, and Maxim De Cuyper. Leandro Trossard, Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne, and Hans Vanaken are projected in midfield, with Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere in attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Red Devils, meaning Garcia has a full squad available despite the controversy surrounding Balogun's reinstatement.
Form
The USMNT head into this match with three wins and two losses across their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, secured with ten men on the pitch. They also beat Australia 2-0 and Paraguay 4-1 earlier in the tournament, though a 3-2 defeat to Turkey in the group stage showed they are not without vulnerability. A pre-tournament friendly loss to Germany, 2-1, rounds out the five.
Belgium's last five matches show three wins and two draws. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 win over Senegal in the Round of 32. They beat New Zealand 5-1 and Tunisia 5-0 in a friendly, demonstrating real attacking output across those five matches. Draws against Iran and Egypt in the group stage, including a 0-0 against Iran, show Garcia's side can be measured when the occasion demands it. Belgium scored ten goals across their last five matches.
Head-to-Head Record
The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly on March 28, 2026, when Belgium beat the United States 5-2. Prior to that, the two nations met at the 2014 World Cup, with Belgium winning 2-1. Belgium have won all four of the recorded meetings between the sides, scoring 12 goals to the USMNT's five across those matches.
Standings
The USMNT finished top of Group D, while Belgium won Group G.