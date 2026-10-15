International Coverage

How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stade Joseph Marien

Today's game between Union St.Gilloise and Real Sociedad will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Union St. Gilloise are managed by David Hubert, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Real Sociedad head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo has no confirmed absences or suspensions to report at this time either. Further team news for the visitors will be provided as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Union St. Gilloise head into this fixture in strong form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against OH Leuven in the First Division A, but prior to that they won four in a row, including a 5-0 home win over Lommel and a 0-3 away victory against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League. Union scored eleven goals and conceded just four across those five matches.

Real Sociedad have taken two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win at Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga, which followed a 1-2 Europa League home defeat to Bournemouth and a 0-3 loss to Atletico Madrid. Real Sociedad scored six goals and conceded eight across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Union St. Gilloise and Real Sociedad. This article will be updated with historical record information when it becomes available.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Union St. Gilloise currently sit fifth, placing them comfortably inside the qualification positions. Real Sociedad are 22nd, leaving them in a precarious spot and in genuine need of a positive result to avoid falling further adrift in the competition.