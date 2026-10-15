Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logoUnion St.Gilloise
Stade Joseph Marien
team-logoReal Sociedad
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad
Union St.Gilloise
Real Sociedad
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 6

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Belgium

VRT Canvas / Sporza

VRT MAX

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN4 Chile

ESPN Chile

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN 4 Sur

ESPN Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

SuperSport Laliga ROA

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 6

beIN Sports

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 6

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 6

beIN Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

SuperSport

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

ESPN 4 Sur

ESPN Peru

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 6

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Laliga

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar Liga de Campeones

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Turkey

tabii

tabii

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 6

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 7

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Stade Joseph Marien

Today's game between Union St.Gilloise and Real Sociedad will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Hubert

Union St. Gilloise are managed by David Hubert, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Real Sociedad head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo has no confirmed absences or suspensions to report at this time either. Further team news for the visitors will be provided as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

GIL

GIL - Form

CHA
W2-3
LOM
W5-0
VPL
W0-3
ANT
W0-2
OHL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RSO

RSO - Form

ATM
L0-3
BOU
L1-2
VAL
W2-3
ATH
L0-1
COR
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Union St. Gilloise head into this fixture in strong form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against OH Leuven in the First Division A, but prior to that they won four in a row, including a 5-0 home win over Lommel and a 0-3 away victory against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League. Union scored eleven goals and conceded just four across those five matches.

Real Sociedad have taken two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win at Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga, which followed a 1-2 Europa League home defeat to Bournemouth and a 0-3 loss to Atletico Madrid. Real Sociedad scored six goals and conceded eight across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Union St. Gilloise and Real Sociedad. This article will be updated with historical record information when it becomes available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Union St. Gilloise currently sit fifth, placing them comfortably inside the qualification positions. Real Sociedad are 22nd, leaving them in a precarious spot and in genuine need of a positive result to avoid falling further adrift in the competition.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google