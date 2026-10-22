International Coverage

How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stade Joseph Marien

Today's game between Union St.Gilloise and Hapoel Beer Sheva will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Union St. Gilloise are managed by David Hubert, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as further details emerge.

Hapoel Beer Sheva head into this fixture under coach Ran Kozuch, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed. Updates will be added as the club releases its squad information ahead of the game.

Form

Union St. Gilloise have recorded three wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 cup win over KFC Nijlen, following a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Earlier in the run, they beat Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in Europe and defeated Royal Antwerp 2-0 in the Belgian First Division A. Union scored eight goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, reflecting a defensively solid recent stretch.

Hapoel Beer Sheva have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Europa League defeat to AZ Alkmaar, which followed a 0-0 draw with Dinamo Zagreb. They also recorded wins over FK Crvena Zvezda and Sabah FK in Champions League qualification earlier in the run, before losing 5-2 to Sabah FK. Hapoel scored five goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available for Union St. Gilloise and Hapoel Beer Sheva. This fixture represents a first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Union St. Gilloise sit 12th, placing them comfortably in contention for a direct knockout-round berth. Hapoel Beer Sheva are 24th, meaning they must win to keep their hopes of progressing alive.