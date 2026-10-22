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Europa League
team-logoUnion St.Gilloise
Stade Joseph Marien
team-logoHapoel Beer Sheva
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Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva
Union St.Gilloise
Hapoel Beer Sheva
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Belgium

VRT Canvas / Tipik / Proximus Pickx

Sporza

Bolivia

ESPN7 Sur / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN7 Sur / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN7 Sur / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live 7

Canal+

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN SPORTS MAX Indonesia

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Israel

Sport 1

Sport 1

Mexico

Claro Sports

Claro Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

SuperSport

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

ESPN7 Sur / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Laliga

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

Movistar Plus+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 8

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina / ESPN7 Sur

Disney+

How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Stade Joseph Marien

Today's game between Union St.Gilloise and Hapoel Beer Sheva will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Hubert

Union St. Gilloise are managed by David Hubert, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as further details emerge.

Hapoel Beer Sheva head into this fixture under coach Ran Kozuch, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed. Updates will be added as the club releases its squad information ahead of the game.

Form

GIL

GIL - Form

VPL
W0-3
ANT
W0-2
OHL
D1-1
RSO
D1-1
NIJ
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
HBS

HBS - Form

ZVE
W0-2
SAB
W2-1
SAB
L5-2
DZG
D0-0
AZ
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Union St. Gilloise have recorded three wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 cup win over KFC Nijlen, following a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Earlier in the run, they beat Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in Europe and defeated Royal Antwerp 2-0 in the Belgian First Division A. Union scored eight goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, reflecting a defensively solid recent stretch.

Hapoel Beer Sheva have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Europa League defeat to AZ Alkmaar, which followed a 0-0 draw with Dinamo Zagreb. They also recorded wins over FK Crvena Zvezda and Sabah FK in Champions League qualification earlier in the run, before losing 5-2 to Sabah FK. Hapoel scored five goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available for Union St. Gilloise and Hapoel Beer Sheva. This fixture represents a first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Union St. Gilloise sit 12th, placing them comfortably in contention for a direct knockout-round berth. Hapoel Beer Sheva are 24th, meaning they must win to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

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