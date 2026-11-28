How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Gent with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 13 29 Nov 2026 - 13:15 Stade Joseph Marien

Union St.Gilloise host Gent in the First Division A at Stade Joseph Marien in Brussels.

The hosts arrive as league leaders under David Hubert, and they have lost none of their last five games in all competitions.

They took a point from a 2-2 draw with Lech Poznan in the Europa League on Thursday. Before that, they won four in a row, including a 1-0 victory at Kortrijk on November 22.

Gent, led by Rik De Mil, come in on a patchier run. They drew 1-1 with FK Crvena Zvezda in the Conference League in midweek.

That result followed a 1-0 league defeat at SK Beveren on November 22. Gent sit fourth in the table and have won only one of their last five.

The sides have been hard to separate in recent meetings, with two goalless draws in the league last spring. Here is how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for Union St.Gilloise vs Gent is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the rights holders confirm them.

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