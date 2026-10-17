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Bundesliga
team-logoUnion Berlin
Alte Foersterei
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
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Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund: Worldwide Bundesliga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
Union Berlin
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

Sky Sport Bundesliga / DAZN Austria

Sky Austria

Brazil

CazéTV / SportyNet

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

France

beIN Sports MAX / myCANAL

beIN Sports France

Germany

Sky Sport Bundesliga / DAZN Germany

Sky Germany

India

ZEE5 / Unite8 Sports 2

ZEE5

Indonesia

Onefootball

Onefootball

Iran

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

Iraq

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

FOX One

FOX Sports Mexico

Norway

Viaplay Norway / V Sport 3 Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

United States

Peacock / UNIVERSO / Fandango

Peacock

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

How to watch Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 6
Alte Foersterei

Today's game between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 14:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

4-1-4-1
Union Berlin crest
Union Berlin
FCU
page.match.formation.title
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
3-4-2-1
F. RoennowF. RoennowJ. HabererJ. HabererT. RotheT. RotheF. UduokhaiF. UduokhaiZ. Van Den BoschZ. Van Den BoschK. ImeriK. ImeriW. JeongW. JeongA. SchaferA. SchaferM. AebischerM. AebischerR. KhediraR. KhediraT. SkarkeT. SkarkeG. KobelG. KobelJ. GadouJ. GadouW. AntonW. AntonN. SchlotterbeckN. SchlotterbeckJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamD. SvenssonD. SvenssonM. SabitzerM. SabitzerE. NwaneriE. NwaneriF. NmechaF. NmechaJ. RyersonJ. RyersonS. GuirassyS. Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
4-1-4-1
Union Berlin

Starting XI

Borussia Dortmund

Manager

  • M. Lustrinelli
  • N. Kovac

Union Berlin head into the match without Andrik Markgraf, Marvin Friedrich, and Emmanuel Latte Lath through injury, while Lustrinelli has no suspended players to contend with. The projected XI features Frederik Roennow in goal, with a back line of Felix Uduokhai, Zeno Van Den Bosch, and Tom Rothe. Woo-Yeong Jeong, Andras Schafer, Michel Aebischer, and Rani Khedira are expected in midfield, with Kastriot Imeri and Tim Skarke supporting Janik Haberer in attack.

Dortmund travel without Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, Mussa Kaba, and Justin Lerma through injury, with no suspensions listed. Schlotterbeck is expected to return to the starting XI after sitting out the Bodø/Glimt match, slotting back alongside Waldemar Anton and Joane Gadou in a three-man defence. Gregor Kobel starts in goal, with Jobe Bellingham, Felix Nmecha, Marcel Sabitzer, and Daniel Svensson providing the midfield structure, and Serhou Guirassy leading the attack.

Form

FCU

FCU - Form

B04
L4-0
S04
L1-3
FCB
L7-0
RJK
W0-1
ELV
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BVB

BVB - Form

VIL
W3-2
SCP
W3-0
VFB
W0-1
SVW
D2-2
BOD
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Union Berlin have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, a 1-0 home victory over Elversberg on 10 October. That result aside, the run has been difficult: they were beaten 7-0 by Bayern Munich in September and lost to both Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in the same period. Across those five matches, Union have scored six goals and conceded 15, a return that underlines their defensive fragility this season.

Dortmund's recent form tells a more competitive story. They have won three of their last five, including a 3-2 Champions League victory over Villarreal and a 1-0 away win at VfB Stuttgart. The 0-1 defeat to Bodø/Glimt on Wednesday is their only loss in that run, though the 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen — after leading 2-0 with ten minutes remaining — also raised questions about their ability to manage games. Across five matches, Dortmund have scored nine goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Union BerlinDrawBorussia Dortmund
1
0
4
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
0
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
3
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
3
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
0
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
6
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
0
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
2
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
1
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
0
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
FT
2Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-0 win for Borussia Dortmund at the Alte Foersterei in January 2026. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, Dortmund have been dominant, winning four of the five fixtures. Union's only victory in that run came in October 2024, when they won 2-1 at home. Dortmund have scored 14 goals across those five matches, conceding just three.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
5410144+1013
W
D
W
W
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
5410114+713
D
W
W
W
W
3
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
5320164+1211
D
W
W
D
W
4
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
5311148+610
W
W
D
W
L
5
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
5302155+109
W
L
W
L
W
6
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
5221138+58
D
L
D
W
W
7
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
5221101008
D
W
D
W
L
8
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
62221016-68
W
L
D
W
L
9
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
52121310+37
L
W
L
W
D
10
ElversbergElversbergELV
52128807
L
D
L
W
W
11
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
6213811-37
L
W
L
D
L
12
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
520389-16
W
L
L
W
L
13
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
5203515-106
W
W
L
L
L
14
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
512246-25
L
D
W
D
L
15
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
511337-44
L
W
L
L
D
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
5113517-124
W
L
L
L
D
17
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
5104913-43
L
L
W
L
L
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
5005718-110
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the Bundesliga table, Union Berlin are 16th — inside the relegation zone — while Borussia Dortmund sit second, separated from the bottom only by the points they have built through a strong start to the campaign.

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