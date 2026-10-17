International Coverage

How to watch Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bundesliga - Game Week 6 17 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Alte Foersterei

Today's game between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 14:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Union Berlin head into the match without Andrik Markgraf, Marvin Friedrich, and Emmanuel Latte Lath through injury, while Lustrinelli has no suspended players to contend with. The projected XI features Frederik Roennow in goal, with a back line of Felix Uduokhai, Zeno Van Den Bosch, and Tom Rothe. Woo-Yeong Jeong, Andras Schafer, Michel Aebischer, and Rani Khedira are expected in midfield, with Kastriot Imeri and Tim Skarke supporting Janik Haberer in attack.

Dortmund travel without Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, Mussa Kaba, and Justin Lerma through injury, with no suspensions listed. Schlotterbeck is expected to return to the starting XI after sitting out the Bodø/Glimt match, slotting back alongside Waldemar Anton and Joane Gadou in a three-man defence. Gregor Kobel starts in goal, with Jobe Bellingham, Felix Nmecha, Marcel Sabitzer, and Daniel Svensson providing the midfield structure, and Serhou Guirassy leading the attack.

Form

Union Berlin have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, a 1-0 home victory over Elversberg on 10 October. That result aside, the run has been difficult: they were beaten 7-0 by Bayern Munich in September and lost to both Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in the same period. Across those five matches, Union have scored six goals and conceded 15, a return that underlines their defensive fragility this season.

Dortmund's recent form tells a more competitive story. They have won three of their last five, including a 3-2 Champions League victory over Villarreal and a 1-0 away win at VfB Stuttgart. The 0-1 defeat to Bodø/Glimt on Wednesday is their only loss in that run, though the 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen — after leading 2-0 with ten minutes remaining — also raised questions about their ability to manage games. Across five matches, Dortmund have scored nine goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-0 win for Borussia Dortmund at the Alte Foersterei in January 2026. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, Dortmund have been dominant, winning four of the five fixtures. Union's only victory in that run came in October 2024, when they won 2-1 at home. Dortmund have scored 14 goals across those five matches, conceding just three.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Union Berlin are 16th — inside the relegation zone — while Borussia Dortmund sit second, separated from the bottom only by the points they have built through a strong start to the campaign.