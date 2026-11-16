How to watch Ukraine vs Georgia with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Kosice Football Arena

Ukraine host Georgia at the Kosice Football Arena in Kosice in UEFA Nations League B Group 2, with both sides arriving at this fixture in contrasting states of form.

Andrea Maldera's Ukraine have endured a difficult campaign. They have lost three of their last five matches, including back-to-back defeats to Northern Ireland and Hungary in October, and sit third in the group standings heading into this fixture.

Georgia's Nations League run has been no less turbulent. Ramaz Svanadze's side are bottom of Group 2 after five matches, with four defeats from their last five outings. A 2-0 loss to Hungary on November 14 leaves their position precarious.

The two sides drew 0-0 when they met earlier in this campaign, in September in Tbilisi. That result now feels like a distant memory for Georgia, who have not picked up a point since.

For Ukraine, a win here would ease some of the pressure that has built through a run of poor results. For Georgia, the task is simpler to define and harder to achieve: win, or face almost certain relegation.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Ukraine vs Georgia live, including kick-off time, TV channel, and live stream options.

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