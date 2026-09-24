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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoTurkiye
Kocaeli Stadium
team-logoFrance
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Turkiye vs France: Worldwide UEFA Nations League A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Turkiye vs France
Turkiye
France
UEFA Nations League A

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How to watch Turkiye vs France with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1
Kocaeli Stadium

Today's game between Turkiye and France will kick off at 25 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs France today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Turkiye vs France Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
Formation
France crest
France
FRA
4-3-3
U. CakirU. CakirO. KabakO. KabakA. BardakciA. BardakciM. CelikM. CelikF. KadiogluF. KadiogluS. OzcanS. OzcanC. UzunC. UzunA. GulerA. GulerI. YuksekI. YuksekK. AkturkogluK. AkturkogluB. YilmazB. YilmazM. MaignanM. MaignanA. TruffertA. TruffertJ. KoundeJ. KoundeM. LacroixM. LacroixD. UpamecanoD. UpamecanoA. RabiotA. RabiotR. CherkiR. CherkiM. KoneM. KoneD. DoueD. DoueK. MbappeK. MbappeM. OliseM. Olise
France crest
France
FRA
4-2-3-1
Turkiye

Starting XI

France

Manager

  • V. Montella
  • Z. Zidane

Vincenzo Montella's projected XI for Türkiye includes Ugurcan Cakir in goal, with a back four of Mehmet Zeki Celik, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ozan Kabak, and Ferdi Kadioglu. Salih Ozcan, Ismail Yuksek, and Can Uzun are set to operate in midfield, with Arda Guler supporting Kerem Akturkoglu and Baris Alper Yilmaz in attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side.

Zinedine Zidane's projected XI for France is built around Mike Maignan in goal, with a back four of Adrien Truffert, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, and Dayot Upamecano. Adrien Rabiot and Manu Kone provide the midfield base, with Rayan Cherki and Desire Doue operating in support of Michael Olise and captain Kylian Mbappe. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, though Aurelien Tchouameni is absent from the squad as he recovers from a groin injury. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

TUR

TUR - Form

MKD
W4-0
VEN
W2-1
AUS
L2-0
PAR
L0-1
USA
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FRA

FRA - Form

SWE
W3-0
PAR
W0-1
MAR
W2-0
ESP
L0-2
ENG
L4-6
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Türkiye head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three losses from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over the United States at the World Cup, though that came sandwiched between defeats to Paraguay (0-1) and Australia (0-2) in the group stage. Across those five matches, Türkiye scored nine goals and conceded eight, showing an attacking threat that has not always been matched by defensive stability.

France's last five results tell a story of World Cup progress followed by a painful exit. Zidane's side won their three group-stage matches, including a 3-0 victory over Sweden, before beating Paraguay and Morocco in the knockout rounds. Their campaign ended with a 6-4 defeat to England in the semi-finals and a 2-0 loss to Spain. France scored ten goals across those five games but conceded eight, with the defensive record a clear area of concern as Zidane begins his work.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

TurkiyeDrawFrance
1
1
2
European Championship Qualification
France badge
France
FRA
1
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
2
France badge
France
FRA
0
FT
Friendlies
France badge
France
FRA
1
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
FT
Friendlies
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
France badge
France
FRA
4
FT
3Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored1/4

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, a European Championship qualification draw played in October 2019. Before that, Türkiye beat France 2-0 in the reverse qualifier in June of the same year. Across the four meetings on record, Türkiye have won once, France have won twice, and one match ended level. France's most dominant result in the series was a 4-0 win in a friendly played in November 2000.

Standings

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BelgiumBelgiumBEL
00000000
2
FranceFranceFRA
00000000
3
ItalyItalyITA
00000000
4
TurkiyeTurkiyeTUR
00000000
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 1, Türkiye currently sit fourth while France are placed second, giving this fixture added weight for both sides as they look to move up the table.

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