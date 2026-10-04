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How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Trinidad and Tobago and Curacao will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 23:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Trinidad and Tobago ahead of this fixture. There are no reported injuries or suspensions, and the coaching staff has not confirmed a starting lineup. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Curacao are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and no probable lineup has been released. Further details will be added as they become available.

Form

Curacao come into this match in strong form, winning three of their last five fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the Nations League, following a 6-1 win over Nicaragua and a 3-4 away victory at Costa Rica. Their only defeats in that run came at the World Cup, where they lost 0-2 to Ivory Coast, with a goalless draw against Ecuador earlier in the tournament. Across those five matches, Curacao scored 14 goals and conceded 12.

Trinidad and Tobago have lost all five of their most recent matches. Their latest defeat was the 1-0 reverse against Curacao in this same Nations League group, compounding earlier losses of 1-2 to the Dominican Republic and 3-2 to Haiti. Prior to the Nations League, they suffered heavy friendly defeats, including a 5-0 loss to the Republic of Korea and a 3-0 defeat to Russia. Trinidad and Tobago conceded 13 goals across those five matches without winning any of them.

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides met most recently in this very Nations League group, with Curacao winning 1-0 on October 1, 2026. Looking across the last five meetings, Curacao hold the stronger record, with their 5-3 Nations League win in October 2023 the most emphatic result in the series. Trinidad and Tobago's only victory in that span came in the earlier 2023 Nations League fixture, a 1-0 home win, while two World Cup qualification meetings in 2025 ended in draws.

Standings

A Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Curacao CUW 3 3 0 0 11 4 +7 9 W W W 2 Haiti HAI 3 3 0 0 9 3 +6 9 W W W 3 Dominican Republic DOM 3 2 0 1 6 7 -1 6 L W W 4 Costa Rica CRC 3 1 0 2 6 6 0 3 W L L 5 Trinidad and Tobago T/T 3 0 0 3 3 6 -3 0 L L L 6 Nicaragua NIC 3 0 0 3 3 12 -9 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation

Curacao sit top of CONCACAF Nations League Group A, while Trinidad and Tobago are bottom of the table in fifth place, meaning this fixture has direct implications for both sides' standing in the group.