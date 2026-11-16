How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Antigua and Barbuda with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Final 16 Nov 2026 - 19:00

Trinidad and Tobago face Antigua and Barbuda in the CONCACAF Nations League, with the Soca Warriors hosting a side that has been one of the standout performers in League C this campaign.

Trinidad and Tobago come into this match under pressure. They sit fifth in Group 1 of League A and have lost three of their last five matches, with consistency proving difficult to find across the competition.

Antigua and Barbuda arrive in confident shape. They top Group 2 in League C and recorded a 3-2 win over Trinidad and Tobago in the reverse fixture in November, which underlines the threat they carry going forward.

For Trinidad and Tobago, the match is a chance to respond after a difficult run of results. The Soca Warriors have the pedigree to turn form around at home, and this fixture gives them the platform to do exactly that.

Antigua and Barbuda will not be here to make up the numbers. Three wins from their last five matches, combined with a positive goal record, makes them a side capable of causing problems for any opponent at this level.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this CONCACAF Nations League match live.

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